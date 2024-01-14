Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Expedia Is A Better Buy Than Airbnb

Jan. 14, 2024 11:49 PM ETExpedia Group, Inc. (EXPE) StockABNB, AMZN, BKNG, ETSY, TCOM, TRIP, UBER
PropNotes profile picture
PropNotes
2.56K Followers

Summary

  • Airbnb's financials have shown robust growth despite the challenges of the pandemic, outpacing travel peers.
  • Competitors like Expedia's VRBO are making moves to challenge Airbnb's dominance in the vacation rental market.
  • VRBO enjoys a number of advantages, including EXPE's massive organic traffic network, ad budget, and One Key rewards program.
  • For the potentially improved growth and margin profile possible from VRBO IRR, EXPE is well priced.
  • We rate EXPE a "Strong Buy".

Young couple walking on deck by sea in summer

Klaus Vedfelt

Airbnb (ABNB) is one of the most impressive companies that has gone public over the last few years.

Financials have been robust, with top line sales growth of more than 3x since 2017, even when taking into account Covid, which acted

This article was written by

PropNotes profile picture
PropNotes
2.56K Followers
Many of the best traders in the world work for Proprietary Trading Firms; black box groups that earn unbelievable returns and answer to no one. Our goal is to supply you with the same ideas that these traders are using to crush the market, including alpha you won't find anywhere else. The best trade ideas, the sharpest macro analysis, and the most insightful market outlook around; that’s what we do. Follow us and turn on article notifications to get started with our market-beating research.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of EXPE either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About EXPE Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on EXPE

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
EXPE
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.