Lithium Americas: Beware Chronic Lithium Glut And Thacker Pass Project Uncertainty

Jan. 15, 2024 12:10 AM ETLithium Americas Corp. (LAC) Stock, LAC:CA Stock
Harrison Schwartz profile picture
Harrison Schwartz
Summary

  • Lithium prices have collapsed by 85% from their peak due to a glut in the market, which seems to be a chronic issue.
  • The Earth has abundant lithium resources, pointing towards a potential long-term glut rather than a shortage, as output estimates may be above demand through 2030.
  • The valuation of Lithium Americas depends on the success of its Thacker Pass lithium mine project, which faces uncertainties and risks.
  • I estimate LAC is currently trading at a 5-7x "EV/EBIT" range if we account for its project estimates, typical lithium prices in recent years (excluding 2022), and financing considerations.
  • I believe LAC's valuation today is only justified if the company can demonstrate it should complete its project on time and on budget throughout 2024.

Aerial Nevada desert at Thacker Pass

gchapel

The long-term potential of vehicle electrification depends significantly on the supply and price of lithium. Lithium is a critical component for battery manufacturing and is one of the highest commodity segment costs within EV production. Historically, an electric vehicle battery might cost

Harrison Schwartz profile picture
Harrison Schwartz
Harrison is a financial analyst who has been writing on Seeking Alpha since 2018 and has closely followed the market for over a decade. He has professional experience in the private equity, real estate, and economic research industry. Harrison also has an academic background in financial econometrics, economic forecasting, and global monetary economics.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

