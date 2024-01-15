Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

VO: A Bit Overvalued Compared To Other Peer Mid-Cap ETFs

Robert Wilson profile picture
Robert Wilson
128 Followers

Summary

  • Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF warrants a hold rating due to a mixed outlook including a high valuation and mediocre growth of its top holding.
  • Mid-cap ETFs offer diversification and stability compared to small caps while providing greater potential growth compared to large caps.
  • VO has a low expense ratio and relatively good dividend yield, but other mid-cap ETFs may have stronger prospects looking forward.

Piggy bank family. Three piggy banks on the shelf.

malerapaso

Investment Thesis

Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) warrants a hold rating due to multiple mixed factors impacting the fund. While it has a very low expense ratio and relatively good dividend yield, its valuation is high compared to other

This article was written by

Robert Wilson profile picture
Robert Wilson
128 Followers
Robert Wilson is an MBA graduate and independent financial coach. As a long-time personal investor, Robert has focused on ETFs and individual stocks with a blend between growth potential and dividend yield. An enthusiast in online entrepreneurship, Robert setup online businesses to pay for his undergraduate degree until he received a scholarship, covering the rest of tuition. Part of the Financial Independence, Retire Early movement, Robert is on track to reach a 7-figure portfolio before age 40. Robert strives to follow the investment philosophies of Warren Buffett and the entrepreneurial philosophies of Robert Kiyosaki.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About VO ETF

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate (TTM)
Yield (TTM)
Assets (AUM)
Compare to Peers

More on VO

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
VO
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.