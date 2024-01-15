Aaron Davidson

Background

On July 31, 2023, I published an article where I rated Celsius Holdings (NASDAQ:CELH) stock a hold near $48. While I was optimistic about the brand's future, its impressive growth rate, and the new partnership with PepsiCo (PEP), I hesitated to recommend a buy solely due to valuation concerns. At 100x P/E, I deemed it too expensive at the time. However, I did acknowledge it as a reasonable hold for existing investors and even encouraged building a small position with the hope of acquiring additional shares at a lower price.

CELH Last Article Overview (Seeking Alpha)

To say the least, Celsius Holdings is resilient. Soaring 70% in the past year, they've cemented their position as a major player in the gigantic energy drink market. I've followed the stock closely for the past six months, and I'm excited to be a shareholder myself. Let me explain why I still believe CELH is a buy even after its 23% rally in the last month.

Investment Thesis

There are several reasons why I believe Celsius Holdings is one of the best non-tech growth stocks for the next few years.

First, they boast the third-largest market share in the rapidly growing energy drink market, already exceeding 10%. Among major players, only Monster (MNST) and Red Bull are ahead, with no other competitors even nearing 4%. This dominant position provides a strong foundation for continued expansion.

Second, Celsius isn't relying solely on its domestic success. Just last week, the CEO announced an international expansion into Canada in partnership with Pepsi, marking the start of a potentially significant growth phase. With plans for future expansion into major markets like the UK, Germany, Japan, and Australia, Celsius has the potential to further accelerate its growth and solidify its global influence.

Finally, Celsius's expanding market share directly translates to an ever-growing cash pile. This financial strength will not only fuel further international expansion but also allow the company to opportunistically acquire competitors or invest in strategic initiatives, further enhancing its long-term growth prospects.

In conclusion, with a dominant domestic market share, a robust international expansion plan, and a rapidly growing cash pile, Celsius Holdings is well-positioned to capture a significant portion of the burgeoning energy drink market. This makes it a compelling investment opportunity for non-tech growth investors.

CELH Cash on Hand .vs. Total Debt (Koyfin)

Celsius's substantial cash pile and minimal debt leave me highly optimistic about its position. The Pepsi partnership and strong social media presence negate the need for significant debt-fueled growth or marketing campaigns. Consequently, I expect robust cash flow as Celsius expands globally over the next few years.

This influx of capital will likely be allocated to R&D for new flavors and returning value to shareholders. As the company matures, I anticipate an acceleration in share buybacks, similar to Monster's strategy of reducing outstanding shares by 18% since 2016.

While the valuation remains high and some might argue it's stretched, I believe it's justified by Celsius's impressive growth rate, market share, and margins. They currently trade at 80x 2023 P/E, 61x next year's earnings, and 43x 2026 estimates. Of course, I'd prefer them to be 10x-15x cheaper, but I doubt CELH will reach those bargain levels anytime soon.

CELH Earnings Estimates (Seeking Alpha)

Celsius Holdings boasts a respectable 90% five-year sales CAGR, and analysts expect sales to nearly double in 2023, followed by consistent growth between 30% and 40% in the years to come. And frankly, if Celsius's international reception mirrors its US success, those estimates could rise significantly. The same applies to earnings per share (EPS). While analysts anticipate high growth, I believe their projections are still conservative.

The success of Celsius in foreign markets remains unknown, but I have a strong feeling that the combined power of their social media prowess, delicious flavors, and constant innovation will serve them well. Additionally, with only 10 calories compared to the 100-200+ calories of many competitors, Celsius capitalizes on the growing consumer demand for healthier options, offering a distinct competitive advantage.

Overall, I believe CELH is one of the highest-quality growth stocks available to investors. Their margin growth has been exponential, and according to Monster Beverage's performance, they still have significant room for further expansion. With a rapidly growing cash pile and a seemingly endless potential for continued growth, CELH is a highly compelling investment opportunity.

CELH Profitability (Seeking Alpha)

Many investors missed out on the incredible growth of Monster Beverage. Don't repeat that mistake with Celsius Holdings. This burgeoning energy drink company has the potential to be a significant portfolio differentiator for long-term investors.

Price Targets

By analyzing the stock's historical average valuation range and incorporating analyst estimates, we can construct a price target for the next twelve months. While I tend to lean towards cautious estimates, Celsius Holdings presents a unique challenge.

My analysis projects the stock to trade at a 7.5% discount from my fair value target of $64.50. This translates to a potential risk-to-reward ratio of 2.8x, which I've rounded up to our target goal of 3x.

CELH NTM Price Target Scenarios (Seeking Alpha)

My interest in Celsius Holdings stems from a deep belief in the company, its product, and its immense growth potential. This conviction naturally leads me to consider a bull-case scenario with a possible 50% upside.

In this envisioned world, I see several factors contributing to CELH's success:

Continued Margin Expansion: Gross margins exceeding 50% and bottom-line figures reaching the high teens.

Gross margins exceeding 50% and bottom-line figures reaching the high teens. Outperforming Global Expansion: Higher sales growth and customer retention exceeding initial expectations.

Higher sales growth and customer retention exceeding initial expectations. Sustained U.S. Dominance: Continued growth in domestic market share.

Continued growth in domestic market share. Earnings Beat and Raise: Consistently surpassing analyst estimates and raising guidance.

I believe a potent combination of these four catalysts, ignited by strong execution from management and sustained brand adoption, will propel the stock further upward in the coming years. Despite its impressive five-year growth, I firmly believe CELH has the potential for several more years of exceptional performance.

Risk

The three primary risks I highlighted for CELH remain relevant:

1. Intense Competition: The energy drink market is large and saturated, attracting numerous players aiming for a slice of the pie. Increased competition often leads to price wars and shrinking profit margins. As new entrants attempt to gain market share, they may resort to price cuts, putting pressure on CELH's profitability.

Industry Profitability Levels (Seeking Alpha)

2. Regulatory Concerns: Although CELH positions itself as a healthy alternative with vitamins and low calories, concerns linger about the potential for misleading marketing. The presence of other potentially harmful ingredients raises further regulatory issues. A second lawsuit regarding misleading claims could damage the company's brand reputation and balance sheet.

3. Valuation Issues: While the valuation has improved from its previous peak, it still carries risk. Despite CELH's current profitability, an 80x P/E ratio remains difficult to justify in a potential recession or bear market. While looser monetary policy by the Fed could provide some upside, the risk profile remains elevated on the other side of the coin.

Conclusion

I've concluded that Celsius Holdings is a compelling long-term investment in a large, defensive, and growing industry. Their tasty and relatively healthy energy drink has earned consumer loyalty, setting them apart in the market.

CELH boasts a solid balance sheet and, with their increasing brand strength, they have the potential to become a cash cow in the future. The ongoing partnership with Pepsi is proving highly beneficial, granting them prime shelf space and facilitating their ultimate goal: global expansion.

I anticipate international customers embracing Celsius with the same enthusiasm we've seen here in the US. This confidence, along with the stock's current price and attractive upside potential, makes me a long-term investor in CELH.

Should the price dip back to the mid-$50s, I'd definitely be a net buyer. In fact, anything below $52 would be a gift for any retirement portfolio. Don't overlook CELH - it's arguably the best non-tech growth stock heading into 2024.