Unwrapping The Good Things That Come In Small (Cap) Packages

Summary

  • In the final weeks of 2023, stocks and bonds both rallied, and the rise in share prices of US small-capitalization companies—at long last—added to the holiday cheer.
  • The small-cap Russell 2000 Index surged 12% in December (ending the year +15%) and outperformed larger caps (as measured by the S&P 500), which rose about 4.5% for the month.
  • After years of underperformance, investors may find 2024 an opportune time to reassess their small-cap exposure.

Small Cap write on sticky notes isolated on Office Desk. Stock market concept

syahrir maulana

Dina Ting, CFA, Head of Global Index Portfolio Management, Franklin Templeton ETFs

The surge in small-cap stock performance in the final weeks of 2023 may signal a long-awaited turnaround for smaller companies that have lagged large-cap peers

