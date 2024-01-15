Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Netlist: A Strong Sell Due To Weak Performance And Overvaluation

Jan. 15, 2024 2:13 AM ETNetlist, Inc. (NLST) StockSSNLF2 Comments
Akim Guerreiro profile picture
Akim Guerreiro
9 Followers

Summary

  • Netlist is a U.S. semiconductor company that manufactures and sells memory chips.
  • NLST stock has underperformed the S&P 500 since its IPO in 2006, with weak financials and inefficient resource allocation.
  • Legal battles with large corporations and lack of growth prospects despite sector tailwinds further support a Strong Sell rating for the stock.

Flag of USA on a processor, CPU Central processing Unit or GPU microchip on a motherboard. US firms have become the latest collateral damage in US-China tech war. US blocks sales of AI chips to China.

William_Potter

Business Overview

Netlist Inc. (OTCQB:NLST) is a U.S. semiconductor company founded by a former LG Corporation employee, Hong Chun-ki. The company manufactures, designs, and sells a wide range of semiconductor products, in particular, memory products for cloud, datacenter, storage, and other types of B2B customers.

This article was written by

Akim Guerreiro profile picture
Akim Guerreiro
9 Followers
Akim is a professional portfolio manager in the lovely, medieval-vibe financial heart of Europe: Luxembourg. He graduated from a business major, oil and gas minor, and in the earlier years literature studies, having studied in France, in the U.S. and in Russia. He works as a portfolio manager for various alternative investment funds active in different asset classes and geographies.Akim can be categorized as a value investor, although he may integrate some opportunistic plays as a small share of his portfolio. Akim loves writing, analyzing stocks and elaborating portfolio strategies. These are all reasons motivating him to contribute to Seeking Alpha with quality content.Akim's articles may include tips on portfolio allocation, and how to construct portfolios based on risk and reward ratios and return expectations. Akim is certified by the Corporate Finance Institute as a Capital Markets and Securities Analyst (CMSA), a Financial Modeling and Valuation Analyst (FMVA) and a Commercial Banking and Credit Analyst (CBCA).Akim is since early 2022 a Popular Investor on the brokerage platform eToro under the username Etcaetera where his publicly available portfolio is displayed.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (2)

G
Golli galdro
Today, 2:25 AM
Comments (20)
This article is hardly worth a reply and it's clear who you are writing for. You clearly don't care about your reputation since you have 8 followers and I doubt that they will increase after this article? 🤭
Akim Guerreiro profile picture
Akim Guerreiro
Today, 3:25 AM
Comments (6)
@Golli galdro hi, could you please detail your feedback so I could implement constructive changes? I joined the platform only a few days ago, hence the number of followers. I do have over 2,000 followers on eToro where I also post regularly. Let me know what disappointed you in this article and what you would expect to read in order for you to learn more about this company from the article. Thank you!
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About NLST Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on NLST

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
NLST
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.