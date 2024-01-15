Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
PepsiCo And Monster: Diving Into Human Behavior

Jan. 15, 2024
Thomas Potter
Summary

  • GLP-1 weight-loss drugs have little impact on snack companies like PepsiCo, as consumer habits tend to revert to familiar dietary choices.
  • Monster Energy could see increased demand as weight-loss drugs decrease calorie intake and increase the need for alternative energy sources.
  • The emergence of GLP-1 drugs is reshaping the pharmaceutical industry and consumer markets, with potential for increased sales and market growth.
Investment Thesis

In this article, I explore how GLP-1 weight-loss drugs, from Eli Lilly (LLY) and Novo Nordisk (NVO), have impacted people and external industries. While partly discussing the significance of these drugs in the obesity management field, the

Thomas Potter
I'm a dedicated and adaptable student at the University of Michigan who believes that true success lies beyond convention. My academic and professional journey is marked by an unwavering passion for financial analysis, investment strategies, and business development, all approached through a multidisciplinary lens. Currently, I am an independent contributor and associated with another Seeking Alpha analyst Noah's Arc Capital Management. My unique perspective stems from studying politics, economics, psychology, philosophy, and business to gain a comprehensive understanding of global markets.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Thomas Potter is an independent investor as this publication has been produced for informational purposes only. This is not investment advice. Please do your own due diligence and invest at your own risk.

hititdownthemiddle
Today, 8:32 AM
@Thomas Potter Thank you for your article, you touch on some interesting points. Re: PEP, one consideration an investor might consider is their long term objective. If it is to buy/hold, there may be long term risk similar to what tobacco companies faced.

When I saw the title of your article I thought you might have been touching on the idea that food companies design their products similar to tobacco companies. That is, designing in ingredients known to trigger buying behaviors which lead to unhealthy outcomes. There's a growing awareness from credible people about this idea. I think long term minded investors should understand there's a possible risk.
