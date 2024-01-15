jane/iStock via Getty Images

Shares of Smith Douglas Homes (NYSE:SDHC) have seen a successful public debut, as an unprecedented decline in interest rates in the final quarter of 2023 provided a window of opportunity to go public.

Shares of Smith were priced at the higher end of the preliminary offering range and have seen decent opening day returns, leaving shares to be modestly valued in absolute terms, but rather in line or towards the upper end of the valuations seen in the sector. This makes me cautious to get involved right here, although I am keen to keep a close eye on the shares here.

A Rapidly Growing Homebuilder

Smith Douglas Homes claims to be the fastest private homebuilder in the country, as measured by the number of closings. The company believes that instrumental to its success and growth is that it provides great design personalization options at attractive price points.

The company operates in the Southern and Southeastern states of the US, operating in desirable markets which benefit from population growth. Smith aims to supply this market with a business model which is categorized as land-light, production focused, and conservatively leveraged. In terms of segments of the housing markets: notably entry-level and empty-nest buyers are catered, offered the option to personalize homes at affordable prices.

The company is quite asset light in the sense that nearly all homes are completed in transactions in which the land was under option, providing a very capital efficient operation.

The company is led by its founder Tom Bradbury which has been in the business for nearly 50 years and previously founded Colony Homes which ended up being sold to KB Home (KBH) in 2003. Following the 2008 financial crisis, he re-entered the residential housing construction market and founded Smith as the company steadily grew to close 2,200 homes in 2022, surpassing the 10,000 closing since inception.

Growth was even accelerated in the summer of 2023 when the company acquired Devon Street Homes, a Houston-based homebuilder which closed over 300 homes that year. This made that the business expanded to Texas, while being active itself in North Carolina, Tennessee, Alabama and Georgia already.

Valuation & IPO Thoughts

Smith aimed to sell 7.7 million share in a preliminary price range of $18-$21 per share, with pricing finally taking place at the higher end of the range. This made that gross proceeds from the offering came in at $162 million, that is excluding any proceeds from the green shoe option.

These 7.7 million shares represent a 15% equity stake in the business, revealing that about 51 million shares are outstanding, which would grant the business a $1.07 billion equity valuation at the offer price. This valuation includes a pro forma net cash position of just over $50 million, for an enterprise valuation of around $1 billion.

This is largely applied to the earnings power of the business, as the balance sheet is quite small, a result of the asset-light business model with the focus being on inventory lots being under (option) contract, rather than being owned.

Sales for 2022 were reported at $755 million, on which very steep operating profits of $140 million were reported, but this was ahead of the deal for Devon. Factoring in that deal, pro forma 2022 revenues were reported at $863 million, with pro forma operating profits reported at $149 million. Putting this number into perspective, this resulted in margins of 18% of sales and based on 2,524 home closings, average profits per home were $59k!

For the first nine months of 2023, revenues were reported at $595 million, trending below the $800 million mark. Moreover, an operating profit $97 million for the nine-month period trends around $130 million, below the 2022 peak profits as well. Based on 1,789 home closings, the run rate of 2,400 homes trends below 2022 levels as well.

On the positive side, the total number of controlled lots (mostly under options) surpassed 11,500 units, granting the business a near 5-year inventory position at the current pace of production.

As shares have risen to the $24 mark in the first days of trading, the $3 move higher from the public offering price added some $150 million to the billion dollar enterprise valuation. Trading at around an $1.15 billion enterprise valuation, multiples look reasonable in relation to operating profits which trend around $130 million, for a 9 times multiple.

Concluding Remark

The risk factors for a homebuilder are plentiful and in the near term includes the usual suspects such as the state of the US housing market, depending on the shape of the consumer and economy at large. This is of course dictated to a huge extent by interest rate levels, and related to that affordable mortgages, and furthermore of course related to competition, inflation in building materials, as well as labor (and the sheer availability of that).

These of course are just a few of the risks and while a current 9 times operating profit multiple does not look too demanding, we have to recognize that the business has been able to post steep margins. Another key risk is that of competition, certainly given the business model which the builder employs, that of relying on cheap, or free options on land plots.

Making good comparables is a bit of a tougher task, as this business model is very asset light, while some peers own a lot of inventory on their books, complicating enterprise valuation discussion. While the current valuation, at a modest sales multiple and modest operating profits multiple, looks quite reasonable, the reality is that this applies to the rest of the industry as well.

Given all these observations, I like the sector at large, as the continued shortage in supply has resulted in better operating conditions (notably higher margins and less cyclicality) as seen in the past. For now, I am cautiously awaiting the upcoming results before reconsidering a neutral stance to Smith here.