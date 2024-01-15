Billy H.C. Kwok/Getty Images News

Taiwan Semiconductor, or TSMC (NYSE:TSM) investors, will likely head into one of the company's most anticipated earnings conferences next week. TSMC is slated for its fourth-quarter or FQ4 earnings release on January 18. It's a pivotal release as the pure-play foundry looks to reassure investors that it will maintain its technological lead over Intel Corporation (INTC).

Observant TSMC investors should have realized that TSMC has underperformed INTC since TSM/INTC topped out in May 2023. As a result, INTC has staged a highly remarkable recovery, outperforming its semiconductor peers (SOXX) (SMH) since then. Consequently, I assessed investors likely baked in a less optimistic 2024 outlook for TSMC, even as it reported an upbeat full-year revenue update recently. With the ongoing recovery in the downstream consumer markets, TSMC should be well-poised to leverage its recovery. As a reminder, smartphone revenue represented nearly 40% of its Q3 revenue base. While high-performance computing, or HPC, accounted for almost 42% of its revenue base in Q3, the AI hype hasn't really caught up with TSMC. Relative to the relative outperformance of its fabless peers, such as Nvidia (NVDA) or AMD (AMD) over the past year, I have to admit that TSMC's performance has been relatively disappointing.

Despite that, TSMC posted a 5Y and 10Y total return CAGR of 25.7% and 22.7%, respectively. Compared to its 1Y total return of 18.6%, I believe the market has remained tentative over a further re-rating of TSMC. What could hold it back? And should we be unduly concerned about these challenges?

I assessed that the geopolitical dynamics have likely played a significant role in the market's assessment of TSMC's overall risks. With the DPP winning its third consecutive presidential term through President-elect Lai Ching-te, pro-democracy voices could dominate the TSMC conversation in the near term. As a result, investor sentiment could remain fraught with pessimism as the market assesses whether tensions between the US, China, and Taiwan could worsen. Despite that, China is not expected to be looking for a military conflict with Taiwan in the near term, suggesting these risks could have been overplayed. Despite that, Chinese President Xi Jinping didn't rule out the possibility of a military conflict to force reunification. As a result, the market will likely still place a marked discount against TSMC's valuation.

Furthermore, China is still dealing with high-level corruption in its military, which has also affected its critical rocket force. Therefore, it could affect Beijing's calculations about the operational readiness of a possible confrontation with Taiwan in the near term. As a result, investors shouldn't be unduly concerned about a debilitating military confrontation emanating from the DPP's pro-independence bias. In addition, investors should note that President Joe Biden expressly stated that he "does not support Taiwan's independence" after Taiwan's presidential election, as he attempts to downplay the heightened tensions.

It also came at a relatively tense moment for TSMC, as chairman Mark Liu is set to retire, likely handing CEO C.C. Wei the chairmanship and CEO, a significant development. Recent reports suggested Liu's retirement could have been "involuntary," attributed to the ongoing delays in its Arizona fabs. The execution risks in ramping up its US production have pushed back its volume production to 2025, even as TSMC attempts to diversify its global production base.

As a result, geopolitical dynamics could dominate investor sentiments in the near- and medium-term, suggesting a significant re-rating potential could remain elusive. Furthermore, Intel seems determined to lead in adopting High-NA EUV manufacturing, fulfilling Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger's mission to regain process leadership based on its "five nodes in four years" strategy. Given the high-cost concerns, TSMC was reportedly not keen on an early adoption of High-NA EUV. Therefore, I believe the competitive dynamics between Intel and TSMC have heightened tremendously. Gelsinger and his team have demonstrated that Intel could mount a formidable challenge to lead in process innovation against TSMC. With that in mind, these challenges and uncertainties could have significantly dampened buying sentiments on TSMC, although I'm still confident in its long-term uptrend bias.

TSMC last traded at a forward EBITDA multiple of 8.6x, in line with its 10Y average of 8.4x. As a result, there isn't a marked bifurcation at the current valuation. Given its process leadership, I find it unusual that the market hasn't accorded sufficient "respect" to TSMC, even as it remains the critical foundry for Nvidia, AMD, Apple (AAPL), Qualcomm (QCOM), and Broadcom (AVGO). Although Intel is determined to unseat TSMC's market leadership, it's still a leap of faith for Nvidia to reallocate orders to Intel, considering the intense competition in the AI market. Also, Intel will need to prove its yield is markedly superior against TSMC at equivalent nodes with lower TCO, which remains uncertain for now. As a result, I believe the headwinds linked to TSMC's geopolitical uncertainties could have led to a mispricing of risks, even as these fears could dominate in the near term.

TSM price chart (weekly) (TradingView)

TSMC remains firmly supported on a medium-term uptrend, as seen above. The bull trap at the $110 level is expected to be resolved as TSMC inches closer to that level, supported by its upward bias.

As a result, I have confidence that TSMC's relatively attractive valuation hasn't sufficiently captured its inherent market leadership, even as INTC has regained favor with investors as they invested aggressively in the battered semi-leader.

I assessed that TSMC will not likely re-test its $145 level in the near term, although I look forward to a decisive recapture of the $110 level. Therefore, investors should capitalize on TSMC's recent pullback to buy more shares before it grinds higher from here.

Rating: Maintain Buy.

Important note: Investors are reminded to do their due diligence and not rely on the information provided as financial advice. Please always apply independent thinking and note that the rating is not intended to time a specific entry/exit at the point of writing unless otherwise specified.

