TSMC: Geopolitical Fears Could Rear Its Ugly Head Again

JR Research
JR Research
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • TSMC investors must deal with heightened geopolitical fears as the leading pure-play foundry releases its fourth-quarter earnings next week.
  • The recent Taiwan presidential election results could reignite pro-independence voices, further stressing TSMC's buyers.
  • Weaker sentiments and elevated uncertainties could worsen TSMC's relatively disappointing execution in ramping its Arizona fabs.
  • Moreover, Intel's improved execution to regain process leadership has also gained traction, challenging TSMC's ability to stay in front.
  • I assessed these risks, while valid, haven't been able to inflict sufficient damage against TSMC's long-term uptrend bias. As a result, a buy-on-weakness opportunity has resurfaced.
Tsai Ing-wen Campaign as Taiwan Election Approaches

Billy H.C. Kwok/Getty Images News

Taiwan Semiconductor, or TSMC (NYSE:TSM) investors, will likely head into one of the company's most anticipated earnings conferences next week. TSMC is slated for its fourth-quarter or FQ4 earnings release on January 18. It's a pivotal release as the

This article was written by

JR Research
JR Research
31.43K Followers

JR Research is a seasoned investor with a background in economics. He focuses on identifying 3 main things - leading growth companies, emerging market trends, and secular growth opportunities.

He runs the investing group Ultimate Growth Investing which specializes in identifying high-potential opportunities across various sectors. The group is designed for investors seeking to capitalize on emerging, high-growth opportunities, and investors looking for sustainable growth opportunities at a reasonable price.

Learn more

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of TSM, AMD, QCOM either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

