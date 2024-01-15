hohl

Investment Thesis

I take a bullish view on Deutsche Post given a strong recovery in air cargo demand.

In a previous article back in October, I made the argument that Deutsche Post (OTCPK:DHLGY) could see upside from here, but I remain cautious as to the performance of the Global Forwarding segment going forward.

Since then, the stock has ascended to a price of $49.52 at the time of writing:

TradingView.com

The purpose of this article is to assess whether Deutsche Post has the ability to see continued growth from here taking recent performance into consideration.

Performance

When looking at Q3 2023 earnings results for Deutsche Post as released on November 8, 2023, we can see that with the exception of the Supply Chain segment - all segments have seen a significant drop in EBIT on a year-on-year basis.

DHL Group: Q3 2023 Results Presentation

When looking at EBIT performance for DHL Express - we see that the same is down significantly from that of the prior year's quarter - with EBIT lower more generally for 2023 as compared to previously.

Figures (in € millions) sourced from Deutsche Post DHL Group historical quarterly presentations (Q1 2021 to Q3 2023). Plot generated by author using Python's seaborn visualisation library.

Moreover, EBIT for the DHL Global Forwarding, Freight segment is also down significantly from that of the prior year quarter and has been on a downward trajectory for this year more generally.

Figures (in € millions) sourced from Deutsche Post DHL Group historical quarterly presentations (Q1 2021 to Q3 2023). Plot generated by author using Python's seaborn visualisation library.

From a balance sheet standpoint, we can see that Deutsche Post has a significantly higher net debt to EBIT ratio as compared to the prior year quarter, with overall profit having fallen and net debt levels having seen an increase.

9M 2022 9M 2023 Net debt 15856 17249 Profit from operating activities (EBIT) 6514 4703 Net debt to EBIT 2.43 3.67 Click to enlarge

Source: Figures (in € millions) sourced from DHL Group September 30, 2023 Quarterly Statement.

When looking at the 10-year EBITDA trajectory for Deutsche Post - we see that the EV/EBITDA ratio is trading on the lower end of the range. However, EBITDA per share has steadily been coming down from highs that we saw in 2022 just after the pandemic period.

ycharts.com

In this regard, the run-up that we have been seeing in price could be due to a perceived undervaluation of the stock in spite of the fact that EBIT itself has been falling.

My Perspective and Looking Forward

As regards my take on the above results and the implications for the growth trajectory of the stock going forward, I will first make reference to the fact that the decline in EBIT that we have been seeing has to be considered in a wider context.

While EBIT has been declining from highs seen during the COVID-19 pandemic - the same is still substantially higher as compared to levels seen in 2018 and 2019:

9M 2018 9M 2019 9M 2022 9M 2023 Profit from operating activities (EBIT) 2,028 2,870 6,514 4,703 Click to enlarge

Source: Figures (in € millions) sourced from DHL Group Quarterly Reports (September 2019 and September 2023).

From that standpoint - while EBIT levels have been normalising post-COVID as a result of falling air freight volumes, performance has remained strong in a wider context. Up until now, inflation and the effects of higher fuel prices have been placing pressure on air cargo demand. However, IATA recently indicated that growth of 8.3% in air cargo demand for November marks the strongest year-on-year growth for the past two years.

This has been aided by a fall in softening inflation across major advanced economies, as well as growth in air cargo yields of 8.9% since October - fuelled by growing e-commerce deliveries from China to the West.

This could be an indication that the softening in demand that we saw post-COVID is now starting to balance out.

Specifically, we can see that when looking at the Express segment - the Asia Pacific region accounts for the second-largest portion of revenue for the segment after Europe. In addition, we see that this segment saw the largest fall from that of the prior year's quarter with a decline of 13.1%.

DHL Group: QUARTERLY STATEMENT AS OF SEPTEMBER 30, 2023

From this standpoint, given that air cargo volumes have seen significant growth in November - influenced by higher e-commerce deliveries from China - this means that a strong recovery in revenue across the Express segment is quite possible heading into the next quarter. Moreover, growth for the Asia Pacific region would relieve significant pressure on the decrease in revenue that we have seen across Europe and the Americas.

In this regard, I take the view that Deutsche Post could continue to see upside going forward - driven by a recovery in freight activity from Asia.

As we have seen, the EV/EBITDA ratio remains below that of pre-COVID levels, but we have also seen EBITDA decreasing over the past year. Given this, I take the view that the stock is trading at fair value at this time.

TradingView.com

However, when taking prior highs into consideration, I take the view that the stock has the capacity to reach the $70 mark over the longer term if we see a rebound in overall EBIT growth from here.

Risks

In terms of the potential risks to Deutsche Post at this time, we have seen that net debt to EBIT has seen a significant increase over the past year.

Moreover, we also see that this coincided with a significant decrease in free cash flow:

DHL Group: Q3 2023 Results Presentation

I take the view that for the stock to see continued upside from here - investors will want to see evidence of lower net debt and a rebound in free cash flow.

While I am optimistic that earnings can see growth going forward on the back of higher air cargo demand, there is a risk that this might not be sufficient to see a substantial decrease in net debt and a recovery in free cash flow. From this standpoint, the stock could still see a risk of downside for this reason.

Conclusion

To conclude, Deutsche Post has seen downward pressure on EBIT overall, but performance still remains substantially above that of pre-pandemic levels. I take the view that in spite of concerns over higher net debt levels, the company ultimately has the capacity to grow EBIT from here given higher air cargo demand. In this regard, I take a bullish view of the Deutsche Post.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.