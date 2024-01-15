Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Bit Digital: Still Buying This Small Cap Crypto Play

Mike Fay profile picture
Mike Fay
3.68K Followers

Summary

  • Bit Digital, a Bitcoin mining company, finished 2023 as one of the most efficient mining operations in the public markets.
  • The company's ETH staking business has been somewhat underwhelming considering the drastic change in the crypto treasury makeup.
  • With eyes on AI as an uncorrelated revenue stream, 2024 figures to be a pivotal year for this small cap.

Gold coins of ethereum and bitcoin on a wooden surface, close-up - Ukraine, Izmail, 17.03.2022

Oleksandr Shatyrov

In what has seemingly become a rite of passage in the evolution of the industry over the last year, Bit Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBT) recently became yet another Bitcoin USD (BTC-USD) mining company to start

This article was written by

Mike Fay profile picture
Mike Fay
3.68K Followers
5 years as a media research analyst. Main coverage areas are crypto, BTC miners, and media equities. Outside of Seeking Alpha, I write the Heretic Speculator newsletter where I share additional thoughts on finance with more of a social backdrop.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of BTBT, CLSK, BTC-USD, ETH-USD either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

I'm not an investment advisor.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

Steven Kine profile picture
Steven Kine
Today, 6:47 AM
Comments (86)
Thanks Mike this was a good call awhile back!
If btc does well BTBT Eth exposure is excellent!
Thanks again for all the calls I been following awhile!
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About BTBT Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on BTBT

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
BTBT
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.