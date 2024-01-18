1 REIT To Sell And 1 Strong Buy

Lemon_tm

We have sold quite a few REITs (VNQ) in recent months.

But in most cases, we are not selling them because they have become overvalued, but we are selling them because we have identified better opportunities and want to unlock capital to reinvest the proceeds.

We call this capital recycling.

We sell a REIT and immediately reinvest in another one that's often similar, but even more undervalued.

In today's article, I want to give you a recent example of that:

Sell Brixmor Property Group (BRX)

Brixmor has been one of the best-performing REITs of recent years. It resisted the bear market and kept trading near its recent highs even as other REITs dropped by 25% on average:

Data by YCharts

The main reason why it performed so well was its ability to keep consistently hiking its rents, quarter after quarter.

As we explained in our original investment thesis dating back to September 2018, Brixmor owns service-oriented retail strip centers that had historically been mismanaged and as a result, they suffered deferred capex and their rents had fallen deeply below market.

This is an opportunity for Brixmor.

It allows it to reinvest in its assets, earning high ~10% returns on its capital:

Brixmor

The market likes this because the growth prospects are very predictable. It essentially has a "bank of growth" in its existing assets and it will unlock it gradually over time.

It does not need to do anything spectacular for its cash flow to grow. Its rents are deeply below market and as it makes small improvements and leases gradually expire, it can resign them with large bumps. Best of all, it does not need to access public equity markets to pull this off as it retains enough cash flow to fund its projects organically.

But the issue here is that following its recent streak of outperformance, Brixmor has become a bit pricey relative to some other REITs.

Right now, it is very close to its all-time highs and trades at roughly 15x AFFO even as we are still in a 5%+ interest rate environment.

This is not expensive, but it is not cheap either. I think that it is trading right around its fair value, and therefore, I wouldn't expect it to outperform going forward.

For this reason, we decided to sell. Our capital is limited and there are better opportunities in the REIT sector.

Buy Whitestone REIT (WSR)

Whitestone is a smaller and lesser-known peer of Brixmor.

It also owns service-oriented strip centers, mainly in rapidly growing sunbelt markets like Phoenix and Austin, and its rents are also deeply below market.

This has allowed it to grow its same property NOI at an even faster pace than Brixmor in recent years and we expect this faster growth to continue going forward:

Whitestone REIT Whitestone REIT

But despite that, Whitestone is priced at a materially lower valuation than Brixmor:

Strip Center peer group Whitestone P/FFO 15x 11x P/NAV 0.9x 0.7x Click to enlarge

But we think that this discount is due to fixable issues.

The first issue why Whitestone is discounted is the drama with its former CEO. In short, Whitestone used to be mismanaged for a long time, but the board finally took action in 2021 and fired its CEO for cause, improved corporate governance, and hired a new shareholder-friendly CEO who has been moving the company in the right direction ever since.

Great progress has already been made and the market has rewarded Whitestone accordingly. But this former CEO did not leave without a fight. He then sued Whitestone for wrongful termination and also prevented Whitestone from exiting a partnership called Pillarstone. This then led to two legal cases and about $4 million of legal costs in 2023, which is significant for Whitestone.

But there is light at the end of the tunnel. Just recently, Whitestone announced that it had won its case in court for the alleged wrongful termination, and they also told us in an exclusive interview that they are hopeful that they will get the Pillarstone case resolved in the near term. This partnership currently isn't providing Whitestone any cash flow but it is expected to provide them roughly $50 million in a future liquidation.

The second issue why Whitestone is discounted is its leverage. Today, Whitestone's debt-to-EBITDA is a bit higher than that of its peers at 7.8x versus ~6x for its peers. But this will change rapidly. Its leverage is expected to drop drastically once you remove the legal expenses, the Pillarstone proceeds are used to pay off debt, and you add some organic growth on top of that. Within a year or two, Whitestone's leverage profile will be a lot more similar to other REITs in its sector and this will likely push its multiple closer to the average of its peer group.

So in short, Whitestone owns some of the best properties in its peer group, but it is priced at one of the lowest valuations due to two issues that are fixable in the near term. This leads me to think that Whitestone is likely to outperform Brixmor, which is now fully valued, and for this reason, we recently decided to focus our strip center investments on Whitestone.

We believe that its shares have about 30% upside potential from here, and while we wait, we earn a 4% dividend yield, and the company continues to create value by growing its rents and deleveraging its balance sheet.

Closing Note

Not all REITs are equally attractive.

Typically, the most heavily discounted REITs are those like Whitestone that are facing some issues. But often, those issues may be fixable, and this could lead to substantial upside potential.

Most investors tend to miss such opportunities because they focus too much on near-term results and don't have the patience to wait for a few years.

But we are landlords, not traders. We will gladly wait for a year or two for issues to be fixed if that allows us to buy real estate at a heavily discounted price.