Charlie Munger said that there are four rules for investing, and the first one is that you must be capable of understanding the business. I have lost some money fooling money in the past looking at investments that I thought I understood, but in reality did not.

I have been looking at the lithium industry and I am attracted to companies with a simpler business model, partly because I can understand them better. Lithium Americas (Argentina) (NYSE:LAAC; TSX:LAAC:CA) is a pure-play lithium business. Grappling with this company allows me to look a little more closely at its particulars, like the quality of the asset and the political jurisdiction, enabling me to understand the business better.

To me, Lithium Argentina is a great business at a good price, right now. Their brine operation allows them to produce lithium chemicals right near the bottom of the cost curve, giving them a durable competitive advantage in the lithium market. They are cheap, but I was surprised they weren't more cheap given the downturn in the lithium market and their ramp-up risks.

The Cauchari-Olaroz Project

The Cauchari-Olaroz Project (Lithium Argentina Website)

Lithium Argentina was formed when Lithium Americas (LAC) split into two companies. I have covered LAC in this article. The America Project, Thacker Pass, stayed with the old company, Lithium Americas. The Argentinian Project is in the new company, Lithium Argentina.

Lithium Argentina's flagship project is the Cauchari-Olaroz lithium brine project, located in the Northern part of Argentina. This mine pumps lithium-rich waters up from a salar, a kind of salty underground lake. They send the lithium-rich brine to sit in evaporation ponds for a long period ~12–24 months. This evaporation process concentrates the lithium concentration. Along the way, chemicals are added to remove some of the impurities like boron.

Cauchari-Olaroz Location (LAAC Technical Report)

At the end of the evaporation process, the lithium is not ready yet. The company has several processes that remove more impurities, like liming, extraction, and purification. This process is tailored to the exact chemical composition of the brine. The final product is lithium carbonate, one of the two main lithium chemicals that go into EV batteries. Carbonate sometimes goes straight into batteries, like LFP batteries, and sometimes takes a further processing step into lithium hydroxide.

Lithium Carbonate Processing Plant (LAAC Presentation)

The Cauchari-Olaroz project is owned and operated by Minera Exar, a JV between Ganfeng (46.7%), LAAC (44.8%), and the local government, JEMSE (8.5%). The mine is scheduled to produce 40,000 tpa of carbonate. Ganfeng is entitled to 51% of the material, LAAC is entitled to 49% (report, p 288), meaning 19,600 tpa.

The fact that there is Chinese ownership does have some implications. This is a China-facing company, meaning that LAAC's lithium carbonate will not be eligible for IRA subsidies.

It's also worth mentioning that this project, and all the lithium triangle projects, are in the middle of nowhere. They have access to roads, which give trucking access to ports, so in the long term they will be able to export their product. However, building this project has required more planning and difficulties than if it were near to a city.

On Brine Operations and their OPEX

A word about brine operations is important here. There is an argument about which is better, spodumene hard rock mines or brine. In my opinion, this is not a case of which is better, but each has advantages and disadvantages.

Brine operations have a lower OPEX, meaning that LAAC's project should be in the bottom quartile of the cost curve. Fundamentally, to process lithium from any state into lithium carbonate requires energy. Processing something like spodumene crystals requires heating processes and acid processes. With a brine project, you are using the energy of the sun to evaporate and concentrate the lithium, which is free. Any high-quality brine project that uses evaporation should have low OPEX.

Their report forecasts an OPEX of $3,579/t (report, p 19). This report came out in 2020, so it's almost certainly too low, but let's assume their OPEX comes in around $5000/t, LAAC would still be in the bottom quartile.

The best brine asset in the world is the Salar Atacama in Chile where SQM (SQM) and Albemarle (ALB) operate. This salar has a very high concentration of lithium and is thus very cheap to operate. Neither SQM nor Albemarle publishes their OPEX, but it must be the lowest because the Atacama is the best lithium brine in the world. However, being in Chile the lithium here is subject to a hefty 40% royalty, whereas Argentina has a 3% royalty.

The best spodumene operation in the world is the Greenbushes mine in Western Australia. Their OPEX last quarter for spodumene concentrate was AUD 262/t, or $176/t. However, this is the FOB cost which doesn't include royalties and transport. They don't produce their numbers but can make a comparison with the Pilgangoora mine from Pilbara (OTCPK:PILBF) to get an equivalent All-In Sustaining Cost. You can find the Pilbara numbers in my article here.

We need to compare the OPEX of spodumene producers with LAAC to compare the conversion cost. It takes around 7.5 tonnes of SC6 to produce one tonne of carbonate, though Pilbara produces ~SC5.4, requiring 8.3 tonnes. There is also the cost of processing. This article estimated $2500/t, back in 2019, which we can take as a conservative number. This article cites between 3,217/t and 5,345/t. Let's just go with the number $3200/t as a guess.

Mine Cost (USD/t; Ex Royalty and Transport) Cost (USD/t; with Royalty and Transport) LCE equivalent cost (USD/t) LCE Cost (With Conversion Premium) Greenbushes 176 313 2347 5547 Pilgangoora 386 687 5839 9039 Click to enlarge

Remember, Greenbushes is the best spodumene mine in the world. Pilgangoora is considered a tier one spodumene mine and is either in Q2 of the cost curve. Pilbara calls themselves a low-cost producer, and I believe them. The high-cost stuff is things like the lepidolite which may have a per tonne cost of $1700 and require more than double to make the same amount of LCE, this could translate into something like $23,600/t OPEX.

All this is to say that if LAAC can achieve something like $5000/t OPEX they are a low-cost producer. This will position the company to survive the downturns and profit mightily in the upturns.

To be sure, brine operations have some disadvantages. They generally have higher CAPEX than high-quality spodumene juniors; they take longer to get into production. You also need very specialty circumstances. You need a high-quality brine located in a dry and hot place. Further, many of these brines are in the lithium triangle, and South America has political and jurisdictional risks. Nonetheless, if you can get a brine operation up and running it should be in the first quartile of the cost curve.

Note, that this above analysis doesn't consider that there may be a cost conversion from lithium carbonate to lithium hydroxide. Sometimes carbonate goes straight into a battery, like in an LFP battery. Sometimes carbonate is converted into hydroxide and then goes into a different battery, like an NCM battery. Spodumene can be converted directly into hydroxide. This is a just an FYI.

On another note, there is a common misconception that DLE is faster than brine operations. A brine operation does take a while to begin, but once a brine operation is in a steady state it produces its nameplate capacity. The time the DLE process takes does not mean it produces a higher volume of lithium. It looks like DLE will typically not be at the bottom of the cost curve.

Lithium Americas in Perspective

One thing I like about LAAC is where it sits in the brine space. As an investor, I love having exposure to a pure-play lithium brine with high quality, and LAAC is the best choice.

As mentioned, the best brine asset in the world is the Salar de Atacama, with about 1600 mg/L, the next best being Hombre Muerto around 700 mg/L. The problem with this particular asset is the 40% royalty.

The next step down is brines that are high enough in lithium that they do not require DLE, though not as good as the Atacama. You can see from this slide a few of these projects.

Brine Concentrations (NOA Lithium Brines Presentation)

I would put Salar Hombre Muerto in a similar category to Cauchari-Olaroz. The only truly high-concentration project is Atacama. Nonetheless, the Hombre Muerto projects are higher grades. However, there is no way to get direct exposure there. Livent (LTHM) and Allkem (AKE:CA) both have operating assets there, but both companies have other stuff going on. Galan (OTCPK:GLNLF) which has a resource of 5.8Mt containing LCE @ 866 mg/l Li, and Lithium South (LIS:CA) which has a resource of 1.5Mt containing LCE @ 736 mg/L Li are both on the Hombre Muerto Salar, and are both are two great choices. I am very interested in both, but they are both in the development phase.

As far as I'm aware LAAC is the only direct exposure to an operating lithium brine available to the general investor. They have a declared resource of 19.6 Mt containing LCE @ 592 mg/L Li. While this concentration is a little lower than a few of the peers, is the largest brine resource in Argentina. Size means that the company has the potential to scale up.

The LAAC Story

The Cauchari-Olaroz project has taken quite some time! They started exploration back in 2009, a demo plant in 2011, and a pilot plant in 2014. They have had several partners including SQM and POSCO along the way, but are now partnered with Ganfeng. Also, they have weathered both the lithium downturn in 2018 and COVID-19 in 2020.

Timeline (LAAC Presentation)

All this to say is that the project has taken some time, but they are now in production. They have finished construction and are now in the 'ramp up' phase, where they fine-tune their operations. The nameplate capacity is 40,000 tpa. They may hit rate this as early as the middle of this year, but these things often take time. The project began producing in June 2023 and had made 5000t of carbonate by Nov 2023.

Balance Sheet and Financials

The company expects the final CAPEX numbers to come in at $979 million. In their November filing, they said that they required, "less than $20 million, including working capital needs, during Stage 1 ramp up." They have "cash and cash equivalents of $147.4 million, with an additional $75 million in an available and undrawn credit facility," which means they can easily finish the project. They have $195.4 million in long-term debt.

The company had already begun earning in the last quarter with $6.8 million in cash from operations. This number should ramp up steadily as the company ramps up production. The company's stock should re-rate as they pay off their debt and demonstrate to the market that they are cash-productive.

Investing in Argentina

Some people may be nervous about investing in Argentina. It is a country with less political viability and stability than some jurisdictions. From what I have researched, in Argentina the provincial level has more say than the federal level, and the province of Salta is very mining-friendly.

The so-called lithium triangle is a series of brines located in three countries: Chile, Argentina, and Bolivia. Of these three, Argentina is the best mining jurisdiction for lithium. Chile has been making moves to do a quasi-nationalization of lithium. They are asking all future projects to be DLE. The country has a 40% royalty on lithium. Bolivia has no major lithium-producing projects as the government has not been mining friends. There are currently several producing companies in Argentina that have made great profits in the last few years (Livent and Allkem). There are many up-and-coming developers, and the perceived jurisdictional safety is a reason. I believe that in a few years, Argentina will outgrow Chile as a lithium-producing country.

Future Upside

In this podcast episode, LAAC CEO John Kanellitsas said that their five-year plan is to scale the company into a 100,000 TPA operation. LAAC has a potential future upside from three places.

First, once they get the operation at Cauchari-Olaroz going at 40,000 tpa it will be possible for them to expand. As the resource is very large (19 Mt contained LCE), they can scale up their ponds and plants to increase their capacity. In general, expanding an existing operation is harder than starting a new one.

Second, LAAC is developing another brine project in Argentina called Pastos Grandes. In the map below you can see that their two projects are close together. This second project was begun with two acquisitions. In Jan 2022 Lithium Americas acquired the Pastos Grandes project from Millennial Lithium for $390 million. In April 2023 Lithium Americas acquired 65% of the Sal de la Puna from Arena Minerals for $227 million. These land packages now make up one project. This new project went to LAAC after the company split.

LAAC Projects (LAAC Presentation)

LAAC now owns both the Pastos Grandes Project and the Sal de la Puna Project, which are now really one land package. The company released a technical report in April 2023. The project currently has .78 Mt at 331 mg/L Li, but this is early days and they are currently studying the resource. In theory, this project should be worth more than $617 million, as that was the cost for the two properties. As LAAC develops them into producing mines

You can see LAAC's pathway to growth below.

LAAC's pathway to growth (LAAC Presentation)

The third growth opportunity would be acquiring new projects. On the same podcast episode, the CEO mentioned that they are always looking for good opportunities.

Evaluation

We can run a DFS to handle on evaluation. With all DFS we need to make assumptions. So to get a handle on the right price you may make different assumptions and find a different price. Let's assume the project doesn't produce its nameplate capacity until 2025. Let's charge a royalty of 3% and a tax rate of 13%. Let's give them an OPEX of 4500. We will run the DFS for 8 years and use a discount rate of 12%. This large discount rate is appropriate

The key assumption is what the long-term price of lithium will be. The experts I listen to say it should bounce between either $20,000/t and $30,000 or between $25,000 and $35,000. One reason is that the high-cost stuff is unprofitable around $25,000. As we have seen in the past few years the price and swing above $35,000/t. We will run three cases. A bear case, where the price is $20,000/t, a base case where the price is $25,000/t and a bull case where the price is $30,000/t.

2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 Production Li2CO3 (kt) 25000 38000 40000 40000 40000 40000 40000 40000 LAAC's Share (kt) 12000 18240 19200 19200 19200 19200 19200 19200 Li2CO3 Price 25000 25000 25000 25000 25000 25000 25000 25000 Royalty/t 750 750 750 750 750 750 750 750 OPEX 4500 4500 4500 4500 4500 4500 4500 4500 Profit/t 19750 19750 19750 19750 19750 19750 19750 19750 Post-tax profit/t 17182 17182 17182 17182 17182 17182 17182 17182 FCF (millions) 206.2 313.4 329.9 329.9 329.9 329.9 329.9 329.9 DCF (millions) 184.1 249.8 234.8 209.7 187.2 167.1 149.2 133.2 Click to enlarge

The total DCF analysis for the base case is that LAAC is worth $1.52 billion. The current market cap is $979 million. They have cash of $147 million and debt of $195 million, making the EV $1.03 billion. Therefore the base case implies a large upside of 48%. If we run all three scenarios we get the following evaluations.

Case Li2CO3 Price/t DCF (billions) Upside Bear 20,000 1.14 11% Base 25,000 1.52 55% Bull 30,000 1.89 83% Click to enlarge

This analysis says that LAAC has a major upside, even in my bear scenario.

We can also think of a 'parts' analysis. Just the southern Puna project was bought for $617 million, implying that the northern asset that is producing is evaluated at $417 million. The northern asset is already producing and should be a major cash-producing asset soon, implying it is being undervalued by the market.

Why is this Undervalued?

When looking at an asset, it is always worth asking why this is undervalued. If you can't explain why then maybe there is something wrong with the analysis. We need to understand the risks. I see three reasons why this asset is undervalued.

Firstly, the price of lithium has been dropping. The price of lithium is currently sitting around $12,000/t, well below my bear case! What gives! If we run a DCF analysis at the current price we get a DCF value of $547 million, implying a large downside.

My analysis assumes that $20,000/t should act as a long-term floor. In the long term, the growth of EVs will continue to create lithium demand. Currently, marginal supply is being washed out of the system, as well the midstream is going through a de-stocking cycle. I think we are near the bottom and we should be well above $20,000/t by the end of the year at the latest. This being said, only invest in LAAC if you think the price of lithium will go up!

Second, the company is still ramping up. Mining companies often run into difficulties in the ramp-up phase, and it is normal for the market to price this phase with some risk. LAAC has not proven that it can produce consistently and over time. I believe in this team and think they will be able to execute, but there is an execution risk here.

Third, I think that many analysts favor hard rock spodumene projects. There are hard rock projects in the world, both at the producing stage and developing stage, and many investors are more familiar with these.

Fourth, being in Argentina does carry some jurisdictional risk. I think investors add a risk premium to this stock for its jurisdiction.

Conclusion

All in all, I think LAAC is a great company that should become cash-positive next quarter, and continue to make good profits. So long as the lithium bull case pans out and the company delivers on its promises, this stock has between 11-83% upside. There is further potential upside with additional projects down the road.

Looking forward, there are two catalysts for the stock to re-rate. The first is for the lithium price to recover past $20,000/t. I guess that the price of lithium will stay low for around six months before recovering, but this is a guess.

The second catalyst is for the company to deliver on its production targets. They just made a release on Jan 10, saying they produced 6000t of carbonate in the quarter, which is about 50% of their nameplate capacity and is above their guidance. As the year goes on they should continue to deliver

I might suggest holding off buying for a little bit. There is still a lot of negative sentiment on the lithium story and the shares could trade lower for a month or so. But the company is a longer-term buy.