Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Happy New Year! Have Some Inflation

Jan. 15, 2024 5:25 AM ETTBT, TLT, TMV, IEF, SHY, TBF, EDV, TMF, PST, TTT, ZROZ, VGLT, TLH, IEI, BIL, TYO, UBT, UST, VGSH, SHV, VGIT, GOVT, SCHO, TBX, SCHR, GSY, TYD, EGF, VUSTX, FIBR, GBIL, UDN, USDU, UUP, RINF, AGZ, SPTS, FTSD, LMBS
American Institute For Economic Research profile picture
American Institute For Economic Research
1.8K Followers

Summary

  • The first price index release of the year brings some less-than-welcome news: Inflation has ticked up once again.
  • The Bureau of Labor Statistics announced the Consumer Price Index increased 0.3 percent in December.
  • We need to compare the current real rate to the natural rate of interest. There exists a price for short-term capital that balances its quantity supplied against its quantity demanded.

Inflation

JLGutierrez

By Alexander William Salter

The first price index release of the year brings some less-than-welcome news: Inflation has ticked up once again. The Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) announced the Consumer Price Index (CPI) increased 0.3 percent in December. Core inflation, which

This article was written by

American Institute For Economic Research profile picture
American Institute For Economic Research
1.8K Followers
AIER educates Americans on the value of personal freedom, free enterprise, property rights, limited government and sound money. Our ongoing scientific research demonstrates the importance of these principles in advancing peace, prosperity and human progress. www.aier.orgFounded in 1933, AIER is a donor-based non-profit economic research organization. We represent no fund, concentration of wealth, or other special interests, and no advertising is accepted in our publications. Financial support is provided by tax-deductible contributions, and by the earnings of our wholly owned investment advisory organization, American Investment Services, Inc. (http://www.americaninvestment.com/)

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
TBT--
ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury ETF
TLT--
iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF
TMV--
Direxion Daily 20+ Year Treasury Bear 3X Shares ETF
IEF--
iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF
SHY--
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.