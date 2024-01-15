Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

ACM Research: Remains A Buy

Jan. 15, 2024 6:27 AM ETACM Research, Inc. (ACMR) Stock
Miletus Research profile picture
Miletus Research
182 Followers

Summary

  • ACM Research's stock price increased over 20% last week after updating its revenue outlook for 2023 and providing positive guidance for 2024.
  • ACM Research is positioned to reach $1 billion in revenue by 2026, driven by China's accelerating semiconductor investments and its portfolio expansion into new markets.
  • The market is cautious about ACMR's future prospects due to the US-China chip war. We agree that this is a real risk, but not as severe as the market valuates.

Wide shot of Bright Advanced Semiconductor Production Fab Cleanroom with Working Overhead Wafer Transfer System

SweetBunFactory

ACMR Stock Soars on Updated Guidance

After announcing an improved revenue outlook for 2023 and a positive guidance for 2024, ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) saw its stock price increase by over 20% last week. The company now anticipates revenue

This article was written by

Miletus Research profile picture
Miletus Research
182 Followers
At Miletus Research, we specialize in analyzing technology companies, exploring the nuances of their strategies in depth. Our team of experienced researchers merges cutting-edge market analytics with strategic expertise, empowering you with actionable insights that drive informed investments.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of ACMR either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About ACMR Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on ACMR

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
ACMR
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.