Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Panasonic: Still Staying Away From This Value Trap

Karreta Advisors profile picture
Karreta Advisors
1.38K Followers

Summary

  • Panasonic's earnings outlook remains muted due to weak underlying growth and macro conditions.
  • The potential sale of its automotive segment could be a positive catalyst but may result in major asset writedowns.
  • Consensus expectations for sales growth are low, and profitability improvement is uncertain in our view. Valuations do not indicate a major undervaluation.
Preparations For The Annual CES In Las Vegas

Alex Wong/Getty Images News

Investment thesis

We reiterate our neutral rating on Panasonic (OTCPK:PCRFF) stock. Recent trading was mixed with weak underlying growth, and the outlook for earnings remains muted given macro conditions. A potential sale of its automotive segment could be a positive catalyst but

This article was written by

Karreta Advisors profile picture
Karreta Advisors
1.38K Followers
We are an independent research house. We look at global stocks, favoring those with sustainable growth and recognized or emerging as a high quality franchise at suitable valuations. We primarily serve institutional investors.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About PCRFF Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on PCRFF

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
PCRFY
--
PCRFF
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.