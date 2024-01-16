z1b

My past bullish thesis on Blue Owl Capital Corporation (NYSE:OBDC) has played out accordingly, as the market finally rewarded OBDC holders who held on to their conviction about its recovery. Blue Owl BDC is a leading business development company or BDC externally managed by Blue Owl Credit Advisors LLC, affiliated with Blue Owl Capital Inc. (OWL). As a result, OBDC benefits from the scale and expertise of OWL, justifying its market leadership. With a market cap of about $5.9B, Blue Owl BDC is also the third-largest publicly-traded BDC in the market by total assets as of November 2023.

As a direct lender to middle market companies, bearish investors have feared whether the most anticipated recession in 2023 could hurt its borrowers. Furthermore, the Fed's rapid rate hikes have also reduced the interest coverage ratio of its portfolio companies in its third-quarter or FQ3 earnings release. Accordingly, the ratio fell markedly to 1.8x from 2.5x in the previous year. Despite that, OBDC's remarkable performance since it bottomed out in October 2022 suggests astute investors have not been concerned with hard landing risks. Therefore, investor sentiments on OBDC have remained favorable as it continued to rally, posting a total return of 31% over the past year, outperforming the S&P 500 (SPX) (SPY).

Bolstered by a robust and well-covered (>120%) forward dividend yield of 11%, OBDC investors have benefited from a significant capital appreciation that recently saw OBDC close to re-testing the $15.3 level. However, I gleaned that its upward momentum has stalled over the past five weeks as investors reassess its earnings growth drivers in 2024-25, as the Fed is expected to cut rates from this year.

OBDC's net asset value per share of $15.4 has normalized and closed the gap against its most recent share price of $15.1. Therefore, I assessed the implied tailwinds from a valuation bifurcation perspective has played out and is not expected to be a significant re-rating driver moving ahead.

Furthermore, Wall Street estimates suggest that the Blue Owl BDC could be impacted by the peak cycle in the Fed's hiking campaign from 2024, suggesting its net investment income or NII per share could fall. Accordingly, analysts expect Blue Owl Capital's NII per share to fall by 1.2% in 2024 before a further decline of 6.5% to $1.76 in 2025. However, it's still expected to be markedly higher than FY22's NII per share of $1.41, as we could remain in a higher-for-longer posture.

While the Fed's potential rate cuts could impact its nearly 98% floating rate portfolio, I believe Blue Owl BDC's market leadership is expected to afford continued growth opportunities. Observant investors should be aware that the BDC industry has gained traction as private credit is seeing a surge in participation in demand and supply as borrowers look toward private credit lenders for their needs. However, it could also introduce increased competitive dynamics, reducing the earnings growth potential for even the leading BDCs in the near term.

Despite that, private credit's secular growth opportunities should help maintain the robust earnings fundamentals of OBDC, as indicated in its forward NII per share forecasts through 2025. Therefore, I don't expect OBDC to fall back toward its 2022 lows, as we will not likely go into a hard landing. Management is also confident about its portfolio resilience even if we head into a recession.

OBDC price chart (weekly) (TradingView)

OBDC's price action suggests it could face selling pressure close to the $15.3 resistance zone, which it almost re-tested in early January 2024. The recent sharp surge to normalize its net asset value per share has likely captured much of its near-term upside potential.

As a result, I gleaned that the risk/reward for OBDC has moved into the well-balanced zone, even though I have not gleaned red flags from its price action, suggesting investors need to cut significant exposure. With a forward yield of 11%, OBDC offers income investors highly attractive yields with a well-covered payout ratio.

Notwithstanding the expected peak in its NII per share growth in 2023, the higher-for-longer posture anchored by a mostly floating rate portfolio and secular growth in private credit should support its earnings capacity in the medium term. Therefore, OBDC holders looking to add exposure can wait for a steeper pullback to shake out the recent buyers, allowing for an improved total return potential.

Rating: Downgraded to Hold.

Important note: Investors are reminded to do their due diligence and not rely on the information provided as financial advice. Please always apply independent thinking and note that the rating is not intended to time a specific entry/exit at the point of writing unless otherwise specified.

I Want To Hear From You

Have constructive commentary to improve our thesis? Spotted a critical gap in our view? Saw something important that we didn’t? Agree or disagree? Comment below with the aim of helping everyone in the community to learn better!