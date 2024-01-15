Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

American Express Q4: Expect Decent Report But Stock Is A Hold

Jan. 15, 2024 7:09 AM ETAmerican Express Company (AXP) Stock
Tradevestor profile picture
Tradevestor
7.59K Followers

Summary

  • American Express Company is expected to report impressive YoY EPS growth of nearly 30% and a 12.50% YoY jump in revenue for Q4.
  • Expectations for Q4 earnings have been seesawing, with a downward trend in EPS estimates.
  • Key things to monitor include record revenue, credit card metrics, international income, and a reduction in shares outstanding.
  • I rate the stock a hold after a near 30% run since October 2023.

Federal Government Grants American Express Bank Holding Status

Justin Sullivan

American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) is set to report results for its Q4 and FY 2023, premarket on Friday, January 26th. Analysts expect the company to report GAAP EPS of $2.64 on the back of $15.95 billion in revenue. Should American Express meet the

This article was written by

Tradevestor profile picture
Tradevestor
7.59K Followers
Dividends (DGI and DRIP) and Growth at reasonable price (GARP) for Long-term. Serious money.Fun trading for short-term. Play money.Ideas and thoughts presented in the articles are not professional recommendations.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of AXP either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About AXP Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on AXP

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
AXP
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.