JHVEPhoto

What To Expect From Discover Financial's Q4 Earnings Results?

Shares of Discover Financial (NYSE:DFS) have underperformed the market over the past year, trading only 3% higher. However, this flattish return masks a tremendous amount of volatility with shares falling significantly after several earnings reports, before rallying back sharply over the past two months. With DFS set to report earnings after the bell on January 17th, and this history of volatility, it is appropriate to preview results.

Seeking Alpha

Currently, analysts are expecting the company to earn $2.51 in adjusted EPS, down about 3% sequentially, and nearly a third from last year. DFS has also missed consensus on its last three earnings releases as the company has struggled through management turmoil and rising credit losses. With shares having rallied significantly since November, Discover needs to report better results relative to consensus than it has recently to maintain momentum.

Seeking Alpha

Back in October after Q3 results, I rated Discover stock a “hold” because I felt there was too much uncertainty about its operating performance even with valuation attractive. Shares have risen materially since then, surpassing the S&P 500. However, this rally has been broadly in sympathy with mid-sized financial firms, as proxied by the regional bank ETF (KRE) as well as other credit card issuers that I have rated as a buy, like Synchrony (SYF), which I have viewed as operating more steadily. This recovery makes me cautious on shares into this earning release.

Seeking Alpha

This will also be the first quarterly report since Discover announced the appointment of its new CEO, Michael Rhodes. As a reminder, its prior CEO resigned in August, following regulatory scrutiny and a $255 million write-down due to account misclassification. Rhodes does not take over until March, which leaves the company in a bit of limbo with an acting interim CEO who is essentially a lame duck.

Given regulatory challenge, DFS has paused repurchases to strengthen its capital ratio, which ended Q3 at 11.6% from 13.1% last year. This is still above 2019 levels, so DFS is not undercapitalized; it just is no longer excessively capitalized. I have been interested in when the company may restart repurchases, but I no longer expect clarity on this earnings call. The company is unlikely to want to force Rhodes onto a pre-set course, instead keeping things on a steady course until March, when he can re-evaluate things and hopefully provide more color on go-forward plans in the April Q1 earnings release.

With capital allocation clarity likely deferred another three months, one question will be whether there is a “deck clearing” quarter where the company pushes through bad items to provide a clean slate for its new CEO. The most obvious way this could occur is via increased credit reserves. Now, we already know that delinquencies rose to 3.76% in November with a 4.71% charge-off rate based on its interim November filing. This represents an uptick from Q3 when its delinquency rate was 3.41% with a 4.03% charge-off rate.

Discover Financial

In the third quarter, DFS took about $1.7 billion in provisions for credit losses. With higher charge-offs, DFS will need to take an incremental ~$150-200 in provisions to replenish reserves. Even at the low end, that is about a $0.45-0.50 headwind to earnings. Now in Q3 beyond replacing reserves, DFS added about $600 million in reserves due to rising delinquencies and loan growth, on top of its $1.1 billion in charge-offs.

That figure is the one I think investors should be most focused on. We know charge-offs are likely to rise, but management likely is assuming some rise in delinquencies and losses, which is why it has already added reserves. Particularly given the share price recovery, investors are likely hoping that reserve builds decline, offsetting increased charge-offs and causing provisions to be flat or only modestly higher than the $1.7 billion last quarter.

Discover Financial

On the positive side, with the Federal Reserve seemingly poised to reduce interest rates several times this year, a soft landing appears more likely. A more benign macroeconomic environment should improve the go-forward default outlook, limiting the need for further reserve builds. On the negative side, interim management may decide to stay cautious, build some more reserves in this quarter, and hand over the company to Rhodes with a more conservative balance sheet to help him.

On top of this, there is the major uncertainty factor of how recent credit card vintages are performing. Last quarter, management noted that 2022-issued cards have performed worse than modelled, though they are still profitable. Essentially, there was overly generous underwriting. Given how much government stimulus supported consumer credit, correctly gauging consumers’ risk was likely more difficult in 2022, and DFS erred on the side of extending too much credit, leading to the higher loss reserves today as these stimulus efforts faded away.

My concern has been that these underwriting mistakes may not have ended on 12/31/2022. The challenge is that it takes time to realize there was an error because consumers rarely default within a few months of opening an account; typically, losses begin ~12 months later, which is why 2023 results have been impacted by poor 2022 underwriting.

If DFS was just beginning to realize this error in mid-2023, that creates the risk that much of its new 2023 accounts will also underperform expectations, creating a need to build reserve further in 2024. If 2023 has similar issues as 2022 loans, we should begin to see signs of it this quarter. With delinquencies rising further in November, I fear this may be happening, skewing the risks to a higher-than-expected reserve build.

Moreover on the last earnings call, management warned that if charge-offs stay high more reserves would likely be needed. In Q4, charge-offs will be higher, so guidance around Q1 charge-off expectations will be very important. Charge-offs can often fall in Q1 as consumers receive tax refunds and pay down debt, and this seasonal pattern will be very important to monitor.

While credit quality is the primary concern for Discover’s results, it will also be important to hear about funding costs. In Q3, net interest margin (NIM) contracted by 11bp sequentially to 10.95% as its funding rate rose by 38bp to 3.49%. With rate hikes likely finished, we should see pressures on funding costs begin to moderate. I do expect to see higher funding costs in Q4 as there is a full quarter impact of intra-Q3 rate increases, but I would expect funding costs to peak in Q4 2023/Q1 2024 and begin to decline from there, which should help NIM.

Is DFS Stock A Buy, Hold Or Sell Now?

Given the potential for higher credit losses and the fact that lower funding costs are not likely to occur just yet, I see a risk of lower earnings than the $2.51 consensus. There is a potential ($0.40) sequential impact from credit provisions if DFS keeps building reserves at the same pace, offset by $0.10-0.20 of benefits from further loan growth. Together, this points to earnings in the $2.40 area.

Now, even at this area, DFS is not an expensive stock at 11.5x. However, 2024 earnings are forecast to be about $12.47, implying a meaningful moderation in credit provisions. Given the intra-Q4 trends and uncertainty about 2023 card performance, I fear this outlook may be too optimistic. Additionally, DFS is in a difficult position to offer investors much clarity as its new CEO is not in his role for another two months. The uncertainty that left me on the sidelines remains, and I do not expect it to disappear after Q1 earnings. If this plays out, I could see some disappointment, given the surge in shares in recent weeks.

I believe investors should pay most attention to credit losses and guidance on charge-offs, with operating cost cut efforts and deposit funding cost trends also important to monitor, but secondary issues. If we see lower reserves and more optimistic commentary, shares could rally further, and my caution will have proven excessive. While I recognize this upside risk, I see greater scope for disappointment on this earnings relief. For investors who have held the stock or added a few months ago, I would recommend selling at least some of the position to lock in these gains before results are announced. I would not recommend shorting shares into earnings, given the amount of uncertainty here. Rather, I see this uncertainty as cause to move to the sidelines and reassess as credit trends become more apparent.