Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Western Union's Return To Sustainable Growth Is A Significant Catalyst For Gains In 2024 And Ahead

Jan. 15, 2024 7:30 AM ETThe Western Union Company (WU) Stock
Komal Sarwar profile picture
Komal Sarwar
1.19K Followers

Summary

  • Western Union has underperformed for three consecutive years, but now is a good time to invest due to its penetration into the growing cross-border payments market.
  • The company's Evolve 2025 plan and aggressive growth strategies have increased investor confidence and led to positive revenue growth.
  • Western Union's low valuations, high dividend yield, and strong cash generation make it a strong stock for long-term investment.

Western Union Store New York City

wdstock

The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) underperformed for the third year in a row in 2023 due to investors' concerns over its growth potential in a fintech market. However, I believe it is the best time to initiate a position in a

This article was written by

Komal Sarwar profile picture
Komal Sarwar
1.19K Followers
Komal is passionate about finance and the stock market. She enjoys forecasting future market trends using a fundamental and technical approach with a focus on both short- and long-term horizons. She intends to provide unbiased analysis to assist investors in selecting the best investment strategies to stay ahead of the market.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About WU Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on WU

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
WU
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.