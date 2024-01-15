Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Experian plc: Long-Term Compounder Outperforming Its Peers

Jan. 15, 2024
Welbeck Ash Research
Summary

  • Experian’s recent performance has been strong despite difficult economic conditions and a tight debt market. Innovation, diversification, and superior execution are driving outperformance.
  • We believe its combination of data-asset improvement and product development will drive an improvement in its growth trajectory, alongside potential margin improvement.
  • A decline in US rates in 2024 represents a key potential catalyst ahead, even as its consumer businesses globally perform respectably.
  • Experian is outperforming its direct peers and wider comparable companies, with a ROIC of 11% (ROE 27%), an EBITDA-M of 28%, and a FCF yield of 23%.
  • Experian is no longer undervalued but we still consider the company a buy on quality. At a FCF yield of ~4%, it is still yielding attractively.

Investment thesis

Our current investment thesis is:

  • Experian is a high-quality business that has only developed positively during the last decade. Management has consistently innovated, albeit slowly, to create a consumer finance powerhouse with monopolistic characteristics.
  • Where

This article was written by

Welbeck Ash Research
Our intention is to provide insightful research and new ideas, through deep bottom-up business analysis. We look to tell a story and identify the hallmarks of long-term quality. We are not swayed by the emotions of market sentiment and short-term desires.“Day to day, the stock market is a voting machine; in the long term it’s a weighing machine.”

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of TRU either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank.

