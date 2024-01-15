Torsten Asmus

Why Invest In Long-Term Bonds now?

We think long-term US Treasury bonds are a smart portfolio allocation in 2024, and the Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT) is one of the best ways to invest in that asset class. Our rationale behind investing in long-term Treasuries is rather simple. Central banks around the world are poised to lower interest rates at some point in the near future. Although it is possible that inflation does not fall to the Federal Reserve's 2% target in 2024, we believe that it will continue to slide this year as it did in 2023, albeit at a slower rate. Additionally, longer-term inflation should continue to fall as advances in generative and predictive artificial intelligence enable businesses to cut costs and increase efficiency. All of this is good news for long-term, high-duration bonds, which will benefit the most from decreasing interest rates and inflation expectations.

When considering the purchase of long-term bonds, we want to gauge our comfort level in long-duration investing. The longer the duration of a portfolio of bonds, the more the price will fluctuate, both up and down, for a given change in interest rates. Therefore, in environments when interest rates are expected to fall, longer duration increases our appreciation of capital.

As previously stated, most central banks around the world are expected to start lowering interest rates this year. As the market prices in future conditions, the expectation of lower interest rates in the near term will lower the baseline of expected rates, lowering the entire yield curve, and benefiting the owners of long-term bonds the most due to their higher duration.

Of course, interest rates are historically extremely difficult to predict, but we feel confident that rates are poised to fall. Our confidence comes from the difference we are seeing between Fed predictions, and what the market is currently pricing in. Right now, the 2024 Federal Reserve year-end median survey prediction for the Effective Fed Funds Rate is 4.625%, or approximately three rate cuts from its current position. However, the Fed Funds Futures, a market based predictor of the Effective Fed Funds Rate, indicates that rates will be 3.785% by the end of 2024, a level nearly one percent lower than that of the Fed survey. We prefer to rely on Fed Funds Futures because these contracts have been shown to be the best predictor of the Fed funds rate according to empirical research. Due to this, we believe rates are likely to drop more than the Fed and many economists predict, thus further increasing the returns of a long-duration bond play.

Another factor that buttresses our belief in falling rates are our current inflation predictions. We see inflation continuing to trend lower, bringing down interest rates with it. And among economists and other experts, expectations of rising inflation are weakening. For example, the 10-Year Breakeven Inflation Rate, which measures the difference between the yields on nominal and inflation-protected 10-Year bonds and is a common proxy for inflation expectations, sits at 2.22%. That level is well below the 20-year high it reached of 2.98% in 2021, and very close to its 20-year average of 2.08%.

Risks & Mitigation Strategies When Investing in Long-Term Treasuries

The primary risk to investing in long-term treasuries, which have no credit risk as they are backed by the U.S. Government, is rising rates. Just as long-term bonds will benefit the most if rates fall, they will also be the most adversely affected when rates rise. If rates are expected to start rising again, the best thing investors can do is shorten the duration of their bond portfolio, investing more in short-term bonds. Interest rate swaps are also an option that can allow investors to hedge their long-term bond portfolio if they don't want to change their allocation, but want to protect it temporarily if they believe rates will rise for a period of time.

VGLT's Value Proposition

VGLT has some advantages over more widely known long-term Treasury funds like the iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT). When we look at fees, TLT's expense ratio is a whopping 15 basis points, compared to VGLT's 4 bps. As both ETFs are passively managed, a difference of 11 bps in expenses is significant since investors are getting the same exposure between funds.

For long-term bond investors that want to take on less interest rate risk, VGLT is the better ETF. TLT has a higher weighting toward longer dated bonds than VGLT, with effective maturity of 25.6 years compared to VGLT's 22.7 years. In terms of duration, TLT's effective duration is at 16.7 years, while VGLT's is 15.2 years.

Looking at performance, VGLT has offered higher returns with lower volatility than TLT over the last 5 years. See performance figures below.

STD DEV of Monthly Returns (5Y Lookback) 5 Year Total Returns (Daily) TLT 16.4% -11% VGLT 15.6% -9% Click to enlarge

We currently have a "Buy" rating on this ETF. Compounded with a lower expense ratio and lower interest rate risk than its peer group, VGLT is clearly the smartest choice for investors that want to add a long-term bond allocation to their portfolios.