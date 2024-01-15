When Good Stocks Decline, It Is Often A Buying Opportunity: Buy Pfizer

JHVEPhoto

At the beginning of each year, I screen for stocks that are coming off a year where they lost 25% or more. I further shorten the list by only including dividend paying stocks paying at least 2% with market caps of at least $10 Billion.

One of the stocks that fits my criteria this year is Pfizer (PFE). While the stock market had a banner year in 2023, with the S&P 500 (SPY) gaining 26.3% and the NASDAQ (QQQ) advancing by 44.6%, Pfizer lost a stunning 45%.

Why did Pfizer have such a bad year? There was weak demand for its COVID-19 products as the pandemic's impact waned. While lower-than-expected sales of its COVID vaccine and treatments mean there is less hospitalizations and deaths, which is good for everyone and their families, it wasn't good for Pfizer shareholders.

The stock hit a 10-year low in December and in the process wiped out all of its gains from the pandemic. The company has fallen short of its revenue forecasts for two straight quarters and sales from its COVID-19 products fell more than 95% year over year. So why am I buying?

Reasons for Buying

Dividend- They pay a generous 42 cent dividend every quarter which currently translates to 5.71%. As rates are forecasted to drop in 2024, large sustainable dividends are a good place to be.

Reversion to the mean- Often when iconic stocks have a significant down year they tend to bounce back.

Kitchen sink guidance- The company has said it expects its 2024 revenue to be between $58.5 Billion and $61.5 Billion and earnings to be between $2.05 to $2.25 per share. Multiple firms and analysts have postulated that management was being very conservative in that guidance.

I love using and digging into Seeking Alpha's Quant Ratings. I especially take notice when a stock has had a horrible run yet the ratings tell a slightly different story. SA has plenty of stocks that are rated sell or strong sell. Pfizer rates a 3.23 out of a possible 5 is pretty good for a turnaround stock. And Pfizer pays a large consistent dividend.

DIVIDEND GRADES Now 3M ago 6M ago Safety C+ B B Growth C- A- A+ Yield A+ A+ A+ Consistency A A A+ Click to enlarge

Seeking Alpha's writers are largely bullish on the stock. There are several detailed articles which dive into the fundamentals, a few I have linked below. Pfizer has a huge $160 Billion market cap with a diverse product portfolio. Recently they closed their acquisition of Seagen which they hope will ignite growth.

My Trade

1) Buy the stock - It is trading around $28.50 per share at the time I am writing this. PFE traded at $61 per share two years ago and $55 per share one year ago. If it were to retrace half of the decline from a year ago it would trade over $40. Even a modest 10% bounce from here get us to around $32.

2) Collect the juicy 5.71% quarterly dividend. PFE goes ex-dividend on January 25th so would have to own it before then.

3) Sell covered calls either each week, every two weeks or each month. I like to sell them at about a 20 delta meaning they are out of the money but they add a little to the total return. Pfizer's stock is not that volatile so the call income, while small further adds to the return. I am an experienced options trader so if necessary, I would likely be able to roll the calls out in time either at the same strike or a higher strike for credit. But selling calls isn't necessary for the trade to be successful.

4) Hold the trade at least a full year so the gains would be treated as capital gains not ordinary income. Of course, if this is a done in a retirement account there's no need to hold for at least a year.

Risks

The stock's numbers don't improve

The sector remains out of favor

The overall market enters a bear market

Conclusion

As a contrarian, I often like to buy stocks that are out of favor. Pfizer has gained almost three dollars off its December low. A modest gain in the stock this year, plus the dividend and another percent or so in the out of the money calls could yield 15% or more.