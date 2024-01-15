Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
When Good Stocks Decline, It Is Often A Buying Opportunity: Buy Pfizer

Jan. 15, 2024 9:44 AM ETPFE2 Comments
Summary

  • Pfizer fits the criteria of losing 20% or more in the previous year and being a dividend-paying stock with a market cap of at least $5 billion.
  • Pfizer had a bad year due to weak demand for its COVID-19 products, resulting in a 45% loss.
  • Reasons to buy Pfizer include its generous dividend, potential for a reversion to the mean, and conservative revenue guidance.

Pfizer Canada head office in Kirkland, Quebec, Canada.

JHVEPhoto

At the beginning of each year, I screen for stocks that are coming off a year where they lost 25% or more. I further shorten the list by only including dividend paying stocks paying at least 2% with market caps of at least $10

This article was written by

Special Situations and Arbs profile picture
Special Situations and Arbs
4.58K Followers
I am an experienced individual investor who has been trading merger arbitrage stocks and options since the 90's. I am a writer with a Master of Science from Northwestern University and I truly enjoy writing articles about the stock market. I try to look for opportunities where the odds are in my favor and there is a definite edge. On Seeking Alpha my articles will aim to provide insight and favorable risk/reward for the readers.However, I am not an investment advisor so any recomendations or ideas I write about in my articles, blogs, or comments shouldn't be taken as investment advice. I recommend using my writings as a starting point to which you should add your own research or that of an investment advisor. "Any time you make a bet with the best of it, where the odds are in your favor, you have earned something on that bet, whether you actually win or lose the bet. By the same token, when you make a bet with the worst of it, where the odds are not in your favor, you have lost something, whether you actually win or lose the bet." -David Sklansky, "The Theory of Poker"

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of PFE either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

I also am short out of the money calls.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (2)

M
Money 29
Today, 10:26 AM
Comments (5.75K)
Nice yield on PFE, good time to add shares.
Bucknfl profile picture
Bucknfl
Today, 9:53 AM
Comments (2.08K)
When PFE gets knocked down it always rocks back up.
