Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Energy Transfer: Continuing To Scale Up As An Energy Giant

The Value Portfolio profile picture
The Value Portfolio
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Energy Transfer is a valuable long-term investment with a valuation of almost $44 billion and a commitment to growing its infrastructure.
  • The company has been expanding its footprint and developing new assets, such as a proposed offshore port and a growing NGL business.
  • Energy Transfer has been making large acquisitions, including the recent acquisition of Crestwood Equity Partners, to support future shareholder returns.
  • The Retirement Forum members get exclusive access to our real-world portfolio. See all our investments here »

Exchanging Data - Blue - Digital Technology, Innovation, Computer Network

DKosig

Energy Transfer (ET) is among the largest midstream companies in the world, with a valuation of almost $44 billion. The company is also one of the most committed to growing its infrastructure, with an impressive portfolio of assets and a consistent

You Only Get 1 Chance To Retire, Join The #1 Retirement Service

The Retirement Forum provides actionable ideals, a high-yield safe retirement portfolio, and macroeconomic outlooks, all to help you maximize your capital and your income. We search the entire market to help you maximize returns. 

Recommendations from a top 0.2% TipRanks author!

Retirement is complicated and you only get once chance to do it right. Don't miss out because you didn't know what was out there.

Only 4% of Americans Are Taking Advantage of This Smart Retirement Move | The Motley Fool

We provide:

  • Model portfolios to generate high retirement cash flow. 
  • Deep-dive actionable research.
  • Recommendation spreadsheets and option strategies.  

Click for our discounted 2-week free trial!

This article was written by

The Value Portfolio profile picture
The Value Portfolio
32.43K Followers

The Value Portfolio specializes in building retirement portfolios and utilizes a fact-based research strategy to identify investments. This includes extensive readings of 10Ks, analyst commentary, market reports, and investor presentations. He invests real money in the stocks he recommends.

He is the leader of the investing group The Retirement Forum with features including: model portfolios, macro overviews, in-depth company analysis and retirement planning information. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of ET either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (10)

H
Hoppy57
Today, 10:51 AM
Comments (263)
At one time about 2 years ago or so they were looking at the feasibility of bldg a pipeline that would run parallel more or less to the Panama canal that could offload large tankers and would cicumvent the canal . With all the low water problems in the canal could be a big deal. But never heard anymore about it. Offshore port kinda thing . Could be Big. Should take another look since the new low water issues.
R
Robo 707
Today, 11:08 AM
Comments (502)
@Hoppy57 I believe they have an Office in Panama, along with China
Sartre profile picture
Sartre
Today, 10:08 AM
Comments (2.61K)
ET has a distribution, not a dividend, and issues a K-1.
Pablo profile picture
Pablo
Today, 10:11 AM
Comments (3.55K)
@Sartre That is somewhat of a drawback, especially in tax advantaged accounts. Tends to keep the unit ownership per investor down. It's the only LP I own in an IRA, and I don't want too many units.
Sartre profile picture
Sartre
Today, 10:21 AM
Comments (2.61K)
@Pablo I have about 1400 shares of ET in an IRA account. I’m concerned ET might do a C.Corp conversion and concerned about the UBTI. I am thinking of selling a few hundred shares a year of ET and get into PAGP to lessen possible future impact.
Pablo profile picture
Pablo
Today, 10:25 AM
Comments (3.55K)
@Sartre Do you have other LPs in IRAs? If just the one, with 1400 shares, you should NOT get completely slaughtered. I am in the same boat right there with you.
R
Risk21
Today, 10:07 AM
Comments (596)
Thanks for the update. Comments should be numerous and interesting. ; )
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About ET Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on ET

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
ET
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.