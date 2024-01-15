Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
SEC Green-Lights Bitcoin ETFs: 3 Things I Expect To Change

Jan. 15, 2024
Summary

  • I think the approval of 11 physically-backed Bitcoin ETFs by the SEC will prove to be a game-changer for the crypto industry.
  • With low fees, better security than owning it outright and easy accessibility, Bitcoin is bound to become a mainstream investment.
  • It might become the new normal for pension funds, money managers and the investment industry to recommend investing a part of one's wealth in crypto.
  • This will have major influence on the long-term behavior of Bitcoin. I expect less volatility, more stability and a move towards trading as an inflation and recession hedge.

I believe that Wednesday, the 10th of January 2024 will be remembered as an important date for Bitcoin (BTC-USD) and cryptocurrency in general. The approval of the spot Bitcoin ETFs by the SEC was

I am a private investor from the Netherlands in my mid thirties. I have a very long term view and with my own investments I focus on an awkward combination of stable, dividend-paying investments, cryptocurrency, and growth. My favorite holding period is forever, but I am looking for interesting opportunities which might or might not become a success as well. I am writing for Seeking Alpha because I like to share my insights and enjoy the interaction about investing ideas. My writing is mostly about stocks I own, and others I am interested in.I try to approach every possible investment with a great deal of common sense. Every investment has bulls and bears, and I am always searching for a balanced view, which includes aspects of both. I also try to write balanced articles which provide new insights.On the picture you can see my cat, who sadly died a couple of years ago. I like to think that my investing mimics his behavior: most of the time not doing a lot, finding the best places to lie down (enjoying solid dividend-paying investments). But sometimes for a brief period of time he can become very agile and active, just like what I should do when I notice great investing opportunities (though I'm skeptical about market timing).

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (4)

Victor Nettoyeur
Today, 10:52 AM
Comments (169)
If this asset is adopted by financial advisors and pension funds, they will likely keep the amount of BTC in the 1-5% range. It is therefore very likely that they will regularly become a net seller of BTC when stocks underperform. If price movements in the future are less affected by human emotions, the better for price stability.
GTSS
Today, 10:24 AM
Comments (798)
"better security than owning it outright and easy accessibility".

This is literally the exact opposite of the truth. I think the point being made is probably that you don't have to worry about your own keys to your private wallet, which is a valid point for those who don't want to worry about such things, but to say it's more secure and easier to access... in no way is that true. If you don't have control of your keys, you do not own it or control it.
Today, 10:49 AM
Comments (596)
@GTSS well, I think (and hope!) the holdings of an ETF are much better protected from hacks than if I would own Bitcoin myself.. except for when I use cold storage.
lilsdad
Today, 10:58 AM
Comments (331)
@GTSS I don't know, digital wallets, private keys, seed phrases... All this super secret info that if you ever lose or misplace...spells disaster. Many owners of bitcoin who keep this so secret that when they die or become unable to conduct business they will lose it. I think that is what the author means by ETF's being safer than all those other digital storage options. You have a beneficiary in those worse case scenarios. And ease of accessibility, just log into your brokerage account and take care of business. Easy peasy.

I like bitcoin. I own bitcoin through Swan and Fidelity. If my bitcoin is not safe there, it's not safe anywhere. I know, I don't really own it, but the only way I need a digital wallet is to protect against the apocalypse, you know, Mad Max and all. I don't see it happening in my lifetime. I'm in my 70's.
