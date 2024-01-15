Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

If You Liked The 1990s' Dotcom Bull Market, Then You Will Love The Next Few Years

ANG Traders profile picture
ANG Traders
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • A new tech-driven bull market is predicted to rival the 1990s' dotcom bull market.
  • The conditions for a major bull market are present, including a disruptive technology (artificial intelligence) and fear in the investing herd.
  • Unlike the 1990s, there is a healthy government deficit and low private debt levels, which could fuel a more significant bull market.

bull

alberto clemares expósito/iStock via Getty Images

I think that we are at the start of a major technology-driven bull market that will rival the "dotcom" bull market. In this piece, I make the case for a new tech-driven bull market that will rival the

"It is probably the only report of its type on the planet when you think about it."

" I am SO VERY thankful for the discovery of this site, and the wisdom and knowledge I have gained ... "

" I have not seen this type of analysis anywhere else. Please keep up the awesome work! - James "

" Happy ANG subscriber here. I believe them to be the best broad market analysts on seeking alpha. "

" Best here in seeking alpha...@ANG Traders . Best of the best! "

Take advantage of our14-day free trial and stay on the right side of the market and Away From the Herd.

This article was written by

ANG Traders profile picture
ANG Traders
4.54K Followers

ANG Traders is an investor with 40+ years of experience and has degrees in math, science, and education. He believes that Modern Monetary Theory analysis provides the best predictions for market action and staying with the primary trend is key to wealth accumulation.

He leads the investing group Away From The Herd, along with David Huston and Alan Longbon. Their working-hypothesis is that, in addition to Federal fund flows, the only other constant in the market is the human emotion of fear, the fear of losing and fear of missing out (greed). These emotions leave repetitive patterns in the pricing history of the market which informs investors about probable futures. ANG Traders and team act on their research with stocks, index ETFs, and options - according to the risk/reward dynamics they find in the market. Features include real-time trade alerts, weekly market analysis, technical analysis, and a chat room. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

H
Humble_Modesty
Today, 11:00 AM
Comments (1.32K)
From your keyboard to…
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About SPX Ticker

SymbolLast Price% Chg
52 Week High
52 Week Low
Open
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on SPX

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
SPX
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.