Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

PepsiCo: Defensive, Steady Business With Long-Term Dividend Growth

Jan. 15, 2024 9:35 AM ETPepsiCo, Inc. (PEP) Stock3 Comments
Jason Fieber profile picture
Jason Fieber
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • PepsiCo has been wildly successful at building, cultivating, and growing beloved consumer brands in snacks and beverages, with over 20 different billion-dollar brands.
  • The company has increased its dividend for 51 consecutive years, and is both a Dividend Aristocrat and a Dividend King.
  • The stock looks cheap when looking at basic valuation metrics. Here we take a look at a rational estimate of intrinsic value.

Doctors To Call For A "Fat Tax" On Sugary Soda

Tim Boyle

PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) is an American multinational food, snack, and beverage corporation. Founded in 1898, PepsiCo is now a $232 billion (by market cap) food and beverage behemoth that employs nearly 320,000 people.

The company reports results

This article was written by

Jason Fieber profile picture
Jason Fieber
3.08K Followers

Founder of Dividend Mantra. Founder of Mr. Free At 33. Co-Founder of Dividends & Income. 

I started blogging about my journey to financial independence back in 2011. By living well below my means and intelligently investing my hard-earned capital, I went from below broke at age 27 to financially free at 33 years old. I regularly create content on dividend growth investing, living off of dividends, undervalued high-quality dividend growth stocks, high-yield situations, and other long-term investment opportunities. 

Recommended For You

Comments (3)

M
Money 29
Today, 10:30 AM
Comments (5.75K)
Well run company dividend king PEP. Keep compounding the dividends.
Jeff Swan profile picture
Jeff Swan
Today, 9:45 AM
Comments (1.86K)
Great stock to own, but waiting for a pullback to add more. Do you think you’ll ever move back to the states?
seIII profile picture
seIII
Today, 9:37 AM
Comments (458)
@Jason Fieber says the man wearing a coca-cola shirt!
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About PEP Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on PEP

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
PEP
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.