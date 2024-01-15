Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Is MCHI ETF Truly Undervalued? Here Is Why I Believe It Is

Tommaso Scarpellini profile picture
Tommaso Scarpellini
2 Followers

Summary

  • The iShares MSCI China ETF holds undervalued companies with strong fundamentals, excellent growth prospects, and an average P/E of 11.46.
  • It presents good growth margins compared to the S&P 500, which has a P/E of 24.05 and is considered overvalued according to Peter Lynch's "rule of 20".
  • The downturn of recent years presents an opportunity, and the overexposure of funds to short positions could act as a catalyst for the resurgence of the Chinese index.
  • I remain bullish, even though the business of Tencent and NetEase risks compromising the growth prospects of the entire ETF.

Editor's note: Seeking Alpha is proud to welcome Tommaso Scarpellini as a new contributor. It's easy to become a Seeking Alpha contributor and earn money for your best investment ideas. Active contributors also get free access to SA Premium. Click

Man in a business meeting using an interactive screen while giving a presentation

Hispanolistic

This article was written by

Tommaso Scarpellini profile picture
Tommaso Scarpellini
2 Followers
Tommaso Scarpellini is a financial markets analyst who is in close contact with financial institutions and news outlets in the field. He is a longtime proponent of the theory of market cyclicality who follows economic dynamics closely and opinion to the contrary.His first book, "The Mistakes an Investor MUST NOT Make in the Stock Market," published in 2021, three months before the financial markets crashed, published by financialab and InvestoPro, a sim of IntesaSanPaolo, garnered millions of readings. I strongly believe in the green revolution and the application of technology tools in basic cyclical sectors, such as food and health care.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

thelegendrules profile picture
thelegendrules
Today, 11:03 AM
Comments (6)
Like you, it seems that China is currently cheap. It seems to be at a good value especially compared to the USA market. Of course there are elements that are uncertain, but typically this is the case in a bear market.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About MCHI ETF

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate (TTM)
Yield (TTM)
Assets (AUM)
Compare to Peers

More on MCHI

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
MCHI
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.