Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

NextEra Energy Partners Yields 12%, But Buyers Beware As Risks Lurk

Oriental Trader profile picture
Oriental Trader
547 Followers

Summary

  • On paper, NEP yields 12%. Upon further digging, there are risks that warrant caution.
  • NEP has seen steady growth in revenues and income, mainly due to an expansion of its balance sheet.
  • The structure of NEP's balance sheet shows that its cash-generating assets are funded by bank loans and equity.
  • Main risks include unclear growth plans and higher financing costs which may impair NEP's ability to consistently generate such dividend yields.
Sustainable Energy Wind Turbine Farm

RyanJLane

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) currently has a TTM dividend yield of 12%, the question is whether it is worth the risk?

NEP owns and operates wind and solar projects and to a lesser extent natural gas pipelines (which it has announced

This article was written by

Oriental Trader profile picture
Oriental Trader
547 Followers
Focus on trying to piece together the big things (both at a macro and industry level) Twenty years in Asia (mainly China).

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About NEP Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on NEP

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
NEP
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.