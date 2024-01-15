Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

CrowdStrike: The Cybersecurity Stock With Huge Growth Potential

Jan. 15, 2024 11:22 AM ETCrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (CRWD) Stock
Star Investments profile picture
Star Investments
3.77K Followers

Summary

  • CrowdStrike designed the Falcon platform to address the rising need for a cybersecurity solution to stop security breaches from hackers using modern-day techniques.
  • The company's net new ARR acceleration demonstrates strong adoption of its subscription-based services and boosts investor confidence.
  • The company has first mover, network effect, and switching cost advantages.

Crowdstrike headquarters in Silicon Valley

Sundry Photography

I last wrote about CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) on November 4, 2021. I recommended a buy on the eve of the Federal Reserve raising interest rates across 2022. The stock declined like virtually every cloud and SaaS stock over the

This article was written by

Star Investments profile picture
Star Investments
3.77K Followers
I have been a Merchant Seaman that has traveled the world for over 30 years. Within the last 15 years, I developed a very intense interest in investing. I learned a lot of what I know about investing from The Motley Fool. Also because I have a engineering background, I often tend to gravitate to Tech stocks

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of CRWD, SNOW either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About CRWD Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on CRWD

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
CRWD
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.