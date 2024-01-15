Oselote

Quietly as Technology momentum begins to wane, silver mining stocks look to be gathering some steam. Let's face it - these stocks haven't performed all that well for several years and are unloved, which may be precisely the bullish case now. That's why the iShares MSCI Global Silver and Metals Miners ETF (BATS:SLVP) is worth considering for those looking to get exposure to the global silver and metals mining industry.

Silver's dual demand comes from its growing industrial applications, including in electronics, solar panels, and medical devices. This bodes well for the metal's long-term price outlook. Moreover, silver mining companies can offer leverage to the silver price. If silver prices rise, miners can potentially realize higher profit margins, as the cost of mining does not necessarily increase in tandem with silver prices. Additionally, mining companies with strong balance sheets, efficient operations, and promising exploration prospects can offer investors exposure to new discoveries that may significantly enhance the value of their holdings. Inflationary pressures can also make silver an attractive hedge, and in times of economic uncertainty, precious metals often see increased investment demand. Given these factors, silver mining stocks can be a strategic addition to an investment portfolio, offering the potential for appreciation, dividends, and a hedge against inflation and currency devaluation.

SLVP is a fund that tracks the investment results of an index composed of global silver and other metals mining and exploration companies. Established by BlackRock in 2012, the ETF gives investors the opportunity to participate in the silver mining industry's potential growth. The fund trades on the Cboe BZX Exchange, with the investment objective of replicating as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the MSCI ACWI Select Silver Miners Investable Market Index.

When we compare SLVP to the S&P 500, the ratio looks like it's bottoming, suggesting potential outperformance ahead. I like this.

StockCharts.com

ETF Holdings: A Closer Look

The SLVP manages a diversified portfolio of 35 positions, primarily invested in public companies engaged in silver mining and exploration. Top holdings include:

1. Pan American Silver Corp. (PAAS): This company is a leading precious metals producer in the Americas, with a significant portion of its silver reserves located in Mexico and Peru.

2. Hecla Mining Company (HL): A major precious metals producer in the United States, Hecla has significant exploration and mining interests in Mexico.

3. Industrias Peñoles, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCPK:IPOAF): A Mexico-based exploration and mining company, Peñoles contributes significantly to the country's silver production.

4. Newmont Corporation (NEM): A Denver-based company, Newmont has substantial silver reserves in Mexico and Peru.

5. MAG Silver Corp. (MAG): A Canadian company, MAG Silver recently achieved commercial production from its principal asset, the Juanicipio silver mine in Mexico.

This is a fairly top-heavy fund, with the top 3 positions (Pan American Silver, Industrias Peñoles, SAB de CV, and Hecla) making up 33% of the portfolio.

Sector Composition and Weightings

The SLVP ETF is almost entirely invested in the stocks of metals and mining companies. The fund's sector composition reflects a heavy concentration in the Basic Materials sector, which includes companies engaged in the extraction and processing of raw materials. The sector weighting of the fund is influenced by market conditions and the performance of individual holdings.

Peer Comparison

When compared to similar ETFs, the SLVP stands out due to its exclusive focus on the silver mining industry. While other ETFs may offer broader exposure to the metals and mining sector, the SLVP provides a unique opportunity for investors specifically interested in silver and metals mining.

Pros and Cons of Investing in SLVP

Investing in SLVP offers several advantages. Firstly, the fund provides an efficient way to gain exposure to the silver mining industry, which can be a profitable sector during periods of rising silver prices. Secondly, the ETF's diverse portfolio reduces the risk associated with investing in individual mining companies.

On the downside, the fund's performance is heavily dependent on the price of silver, which can be volatile. Additionally, the fund may be affected by operational risks associated with mining activities, such as regulatory changes and environmental concerns.

When we compare SLVP to Silver itself through SLV, the price ratio looks like it may have finally bottomed, which means if you're bullish on Silver, the silver mining stocks might be the better way to play it now.

StockCharts.com

Conclusion: To Invest or Not to Invest

Investing in SLVP is a play on a laggard becoming a leader. With inflation resuming its upward trajectory potentially and China on the precipice of potentially significant easing to counter deflation, I suspect the case for investing in commodities will likely improve this year, through which Silver would naturally benefit. I'd consider a small allocation here.