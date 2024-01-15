Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Summary

  • KKR and Blackstone were my top alt asset manager picks in 2023 and Brookfield Asset Management was a neutral/hold.
  • My previous assessments have been accurate; KKR was the absolute best-performing alternative asset manager, Blackstone was in the leadership group, and finished in the top 5. BAM did mediocre.
  • Now, I am bullish on BAM as it is part of the top 3 alternative asset managers for 2024.
  • I expect BAM's fee-bearing capital and fee-related earnings to accelerate, augmented by eligibility to earn carry interest on new funds going forward. Industry consolidation is also a tailwind given BAM's scale and specialist positioning in real assets.
  • Valuations are a bit pricey as it trades at a 19% premium to the median group, however, I think this risk is acceptable given the bright growth outlook and bullish technicals suggesting alpha over the S&P500.

Performance Assessment

Last year, I analyzed various alternative asset management companies and picked KKR & Co. Inc. (KKR) and Blackstone Inc. (BX) as my top picks. I had a neutral view of Brookfield

Comments (4)

36510
Today, 12:20 PM
Comments (873)
What is the definition of "carried interest"?
scottiebumich profile picture
scottiebumich
Today, 12:12 PM
Comments (1.98K)
I don't know why any human being with a mind would invest in bam when you can buy BN and get 73% ownership of bam plus more carried interest real estate private credit and their insurance business not to mention the private Equity business
GolfBud profile picture
GolfBud
Today, 12:15 PM
Comments (210)
@scottiebumich harsh words, respectively. Perhaps you wouldn't buy BN if you were looking to invest in an asset light business like BAM
LasVegasInvestor profile picture
LasVegasInvestor
Today, 12:11 PM
Comments (2.19K)
"Carried interest on new funds will be a significant growth lever." It will take min. 5 years after eligibility for BAM actually to earn any carried interest. I think the market isn't that much forward looking. Plus, current extreme high trading multiples for BAM are because of their predictable FRE stream. The market doesn't really like volatile carried interest earnings. KKR outperformed only after announcing their merger and basically becoming a copy of APO. Before that, it was underperforming. Anyways, thanks for your article. BAM has now a high valuation, and other Alts, e.g. APO, OWL and ARES will do better in 2024.
