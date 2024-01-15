Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Canaan Inc.: Riding The Bitcoin Wave - Not The Time To Be Bearish

Jan. 15, 2024 12:05 PM ETCanaan Inc. (CAN) Stock
Summary

  • Canaan Inc. is a technology company specializing in ASIC Bitcoin miner devices, which are in high demand due to the recent price recovery of cryptocurrencies.
  • The company's devices have a reduced carbon emission profile, addressing concerns about the environmental impact of Bitcoin mining.
  • The potential approval of new spot Bitcoin ETFs could create a more accessible and regulated trading environment, leading to increased demand for Bitcoin mining hardware and benefiting Canaan Inc.
  • Despite its Bitcoin-related risks, CAN trades at a significant discount compared to sector peers, making me lean bullish on the stock.
  • Moreover, secular tailwinds further support a "buy" rating on CAN, as it's inherently a Bitcoin play.
Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN) is a technology company with a global presence worldwide. Concretely, CAN’s business centers on building ASIC Bitcoin miner devices. These are specifically designed processors more efficient in speed and energy consumption than GPUs and CPUs. Currently, CAN’s devices are in high

