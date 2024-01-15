Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

JEPQ: More Underperformance Ahead

Josh Arnold profile picture
Josh Arnold
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Covered call ETFs have gained popularity for their ability to provide equity upside and regular income.
  • The JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is a popular covered call fund that has collected nearly $9 billion in assets.
  • However, now is not the right time to own JEPQ because it is likely to underperform in a bull market.
  • Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of Timely Trader get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »

Percentage Sign On Top Of Coin Stacks Before Blue Financial Graph

MicroStockHub

Covered call ETFs have become very popular in recent times as investors attempt to capture the best of both worlds - equity upside and regular income. The formula is simple enough, and it can work quite nicely. However, there is a time and a place

If you liked this idea, sign up for a no-obligation free trial of my Seeking Alpha Marketplace service, Timely Trader! I sift through various asset classes to find the best places for your capital, helping you maximize your returns. Timely Trader seeks to find winners before they become winners, and keep you out of losers. In addition, you get access to our community via chat, direct access to me, real-time price alerts, a model portfolio, and more.

Sign up today!

This article was written by

Josh Arnold profile picture
Josh Arnold
23.22K Followers

Josh Arnold has been covering financial markets for a decade, utilizing a combination of technical and fundamental analysis to identify potential winners early on in their growth cycles. Josh's focus is mainly on growth stocks. His goal is efficient and profitable use of capital, which overly rigid buy-and-hold strategies do not allow.

Josh is the leader of the investing group Timely Trader where he focuses on limiting risk and maximizing potential reward. Features of Timely Trader include: real-time alerts, a model portfolio, technical charts, sentiment indicators, and sector analysis to find the best trading opportunities. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (7)

S
Saint Mark
Today, 2:27 PM
Comments (1.44K)
At my age I'm looking for two things - consistently reliable monthly income and low volatility. Capital gains are a nice bonus but they really won't do anything but increase my taxes.
c
199chamber
Today, 2:16 PM
Comments (355)
Appreciate your piece but that doesn't mean I have to follow it. You are predicting a bull market continuing which is fine. At the same time I realize capital appreciation by JEPQ will be capped but I also own SCHG which takes care of that. The dividends have been fine throughout and if they drop a bit in an up market I can handle it as I am reinvesting all dividends which will eventually build more.
J
JWA77
Today, 1:52 PM
Comments (137)
lol - I love the comments here so far! I feel the same way. Too many times, SA authors think everyone is a trader or that total return is what drives them. I could pretty much care less about either of those as I am retired and own both JEPI and JEPQ for in income they provide. Sure, in an up market this might underperform, but the opposite is true also that in a downward market, it tends to outperform while continuing to pay the juicy dividends us income investors have come to love. And since no one knows for sure which way the markets will actually head, that’s good enough for me.
O
Opt4living
Today, 1:41 PM
Comments (4.5K)
@Josh Arnold what makes you think anyone purchased JEPQ for total return?

Doesn’t take much study to figure out that most bought it for income, less risk, or a combination of the two is laid out in the prospectus.

Owners of JEPQ desire the income JEPQ provides that QQQ does not by a long shot.
They also desire to do so without assuming the over 40%+ greater risk in standard deviation that QQQ has over JEPQ.

Yes, QQQ does beat JEPQ a risk adjusted basis, but only by a puny 1.5%, hardly being worth the effort and definitely of no interest to income investors.

Too often, people make comparisons in option income funds to the underlying. This is pretty much in name only, and not understanding that the underlying has much less impact on the performance than a highly levered option written against the substantial portfolio.
Q
QroSteve
Today, 1:36 PM
Comments (8)
As with James62... I didn't read much past the premise that JEPQ will underperform in a rising market. I hope that most of us knew that going in. It's a CC income vehicle that is quite efficient at what it does. As a retiree wanting cash flow, I have been quite satisfied with its performance.
Vandooman profile picture
Vandooman
Today, 1:27 PM
Comments (9.48K)
I am puzzled by the analysis.

JEPQ is currently paying a 10% cash yield. A positive
In a rising market, more investors want to purchase calls so the fee charged for the call can be somewhat higher.
If the market rises the calls are made and JEPQ makes an additional profit at the call price.
A security is bought with proceeds and another call is sold for a fee.
JEPQ makes less than if they held the stock but makes a good profit so who cares? And now they have the cash to do it again.
If the call isn't made, they pocket the fee and do it again.

In a down market, they generate revenues, but don't they generate even more in a strong market. Who cares about the S&P?
James 62 profile picture
James 62
Today, 1:08 PM
Comments (518)
Well you have to know going in that it will underperform the S&P. However it will outperform during a downturn. You can tell I didn’t read the article.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About JEPQ ETF

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate (TTM)
Yield (TTM)
Assets (AUM)
Compare to Peers

More on JEPQ

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
JEPQ
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.