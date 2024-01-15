Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Investing Themes For 2024

Jan. 15, 2024 12:40 PM ETWTAI, THNQ, LRNZ, AIQ, UBOT, IRBO, ROBT, ROBO, BOTZ, ARKQ, ANEW, KOMP, ARKK, DTEC, IGPT, BBH, IBB, XLV, PPH, IYH, VHT, PBE, PJP, BBC, XBI, IHE, IHF, IHI, XPH, RSPH, FBT, PTH, FXH, XHE, BBP, XHS, PSCH, HTEC, FHLC, ARKG, SBIO, CNCR, BTEC, FTXH, GNOM, IDNA, GERM, HELX, EDOC, BMED, WDNA, IBBQ, MDEV, AGNG, HART, PILL, IXJ, PINK, LABU, BIS, BIB, SUPL, EPI, PIN, INDY, INCO, INDA, SMIN, NFTY, FLIN, GLIN, INDF, INDL, IIF, CN, FXI, PGJ, EWH, EWT, GXC, FCA, KBA, CHB, CHIQ, CHII, CQQQ, CHIX, CHIE, CHIM, ECNS, MCHI, CXSE, KWEB, ASHR, ASHS, CNXT, AFTY, ASHX, CNYA, KGRN, FLHK, FLCH, FLTW, KURE, KALL, CHNA, CHIC, CHIK, CHIH, CHIU, CHIS, CHIR, GLCN, KSTR, KFVG, KEJI, RAYC, KTEC, KBUY, TDF, YINN, YANG, FXP, XPP, YXI, CBON, KBND, EWZ, BRF, FBZ, EWZS, FLBR, BRZU, BZQ, IDX, EIDO, THD, VNM, VNAM, EWW, FLMX, MEXX, EIS, ISRA, EWJ, DFJ, DXJ, SCJ, FJP, DBJP, DXJS, HEWJ, JPXN, GSJY, FLJP, FLJH, BBJP, EWJV, ACTV, AFMC, AFSM, AVUV, BAPR, IVOO, IVOV, IVV, IVW, IWC, IWM, IWN, IWO, IWP, IWR, IWS, IYY, QQQ, SPLV, SPMD, SPMO, SPMV, SPSM, SPUS, SPUU, SPVM, SPVU, SPXE, SPXL, SPXN, SPXS, SPXT, SPXU, SPXV, SPY, SPYD, SPYG, SPYV, SPYX
The Bid by BlackRock profile picture
The Bid by BlackRock
509 Followers

Summary

  • All decisions around investing, everything we're seeing everyone doing is now colored by the rate situation.
  • Artificial intelligence is a constantly growing and transforming phenomenon.
  • Unlike artificial intelligence, a lot of the most exciting areas of medical breakthroughs last year in 2023 really struggled from a performance perspective that rerated valuations.
  • The idea of a fragmenting world is something that investors have to think about more and more in their international allocations.

Strategy of diversified investment.

tadamichi

Transcript

Oscar Pulido: Welcome to The Bid, where we break down what's happening in the markets and explore the forces changing the economy and finance. I'm your host, Oscar Pulido.

Benjamin Franklin once said, an investment in knowledge always

This article was written by

The Bid by BlackRock profile picture
The Bid by BlackRock
509 Followers
On The Bid podcast, BlackRock senior investors and strategists share their take on timely market insights. Hear from Richard Turnill, Rick Rieder and others as we discuss the most pressing questions on the minds of investors today.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
WTAI--
WisdomTree Artificial Intelligence and Innovation Fund ETF
THNQ--
Robo Global® Artificial Intelligence ETF
LRNZ--
TrueShares Technology, AI and Deep Learning ETF
AIQ--
Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF
UBOT--
Direxion Daily Robotics, Artificial Intelligence & Automation Index Bull 2X Shares ETF
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.