Today, we put Redfin Corporation (NASDAQ:RDFN) in the spotlight. It was a turbulent yet for the housing sector in 2023 as mortgage rates hit their highest levels briefly since the turn of the century. With rates dropping substantially in the last nine weeks of the year, RDFN enjoyed an 80% rise from the stock's low in late October. Can the rally continue in 2024? An analysis follows below.

Company Overview:

Seattle headquartered Redfin operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in both the United States and Canada. Redfin provides an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services. The company also offers title and settlement services; and originates and sells mortgages. Brokerage commissions make up the bulk of overall revenue for the firm followed by rental services and mortgage-related fees. The stock currently trades just north of $8.50 a share and sports an approximate market capitalization of $1 billion.

In late 2022, the company shuttered its home buying business called Redfin Now and laid off 13% of its workforce. Redfin cut another four percent of its employee base earlier this spring.

Third Quarter Results:

The company posted its Q3 numbers on November 2nd. Redfin delivered a GAAP loss of 17 cents a share for a net loss of $19 million, six cents above the consensus. Revenues fell just over 12% on a year-over-year basis to $269 million, roughly in line with expectations.

Thanks to a reduction in expenses, Redfin delivered a gross profit of $98 million in the quarter. This was up 8% from the same period a year ago and total gross margins expanded from 30% to 37%. Adjusted EBITDA came in at a positive $8 million compared to a negative $12 million from continuing operations in 3Q2022.

A 16% fall in revenues at the company's core Real Estate Services division was offset somewhat by positive sales growth in its Rental segment. Unique visitors to Redfin.com also rose one percent from 3Q2022 to 51 million. Management provided the following guidance for the fourth quarter.

Analyst Commentary & Balance Sheet:

The stock is universally hated on Wall Street at these trading levels. Since third quarter earnings were posted, 10 analyst firms including RBC Capital and Jefferies have reiterated/assigned Hold/Sell ratings on the stock. Price targets proffered range from $4.00 to $10.50 a share.

Approximately 20% of the shares outstanding float is currently held short. Several insiders sold shares in the back half of 2023. Collectively, they disposed of approximately $1.5 million worth of stock in the third and fourth quarters. There has been no insider activity in the equity so far in 2024.

The company had a long-term debt of $235 million due in 2025. In the quarter, Redfin extinguished $36 million of debt for just $29 million. In October, management reached an agreement with Apollo management for a $250 million credit facility. Proceeds were targeted to retire the company's debt due in 2025. On the company's third quarter 10-Q, Redfin listed just under $170 million in cash and marketable securities against convertible senior notes of approximately $800 million.

Verdict:

Redfin lost $3.52 a share in FY2022 on sales of $2.28 billion. Sales are projected to more than half (due primarily to the shuttering of Redfin Now) in FY2023 to $1.08 billion even as losses fall to $1.16 a share according to the analyst firm consensus. They see similar losses and revenues in FY2024.

After briefly crossing eight percent in October, average 30-year mortgage rates have dropped all the way down to just under 6.75%. That still is a far cry from the under-three percent mortgage rates saw in 2021. Home prices have held up extremely well given the steep climb in interest rates, but that largely is due to the lack of inventory.

With housing affordability still near historical lows, it is hard to see a robust recovery in the housing sector in 2024. In addition, while a consensus has formed that the United States will see a 'soft landing', I am still a skeptic about that outcome, however. The stock has no love on Wall Street and the equity has a large short position in it as well. With significant losses still projected for Redfin in FY2024, I would therefore fade the recent rally in these shares.