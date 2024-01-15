Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Redfin Corporation: Not Out Of The Woods Yet

Jan. 15, 2024 1:18 PM ETRedfin Corporation (RDFN) Stock
The Insiders Forum profile picture
The Insiders Forum
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • The stock of Redfin Corporation has experienced an 80% rise since its lows in October as mortgage rates have fallen significantly from their recent highs.
  • Redfin has streamlined its expense base and improved margins. That said, the company still has losses ahead of it and some significant debt on its balance sheet.
  • Which way will the shares head in 2024? An analysis follows in the paragraphs below.
  • Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of The Insiders Forum get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »

Redfin managed house sale

Sundry Photography

The three great essentials to achieve anything worthwhile are, first, hard work; second, stick-to-itiveness; third, common sense." ― Thomas A. Edison

Today, we put Redfin Corporation (NASDAQ:RDFN) in the spotlight. It was a turbulent yet for the housing sector

Author's note: This is your chance to try us out – without any strings attached. Activate your two-week free trial period now and see if The Insiders Forum is right for you.

This article was written by

The Insiders Forum profile picture
The Insiders Forum
8.23K Followers

We are a team of analysts led by Bret Jensen, Chief Investment Strategist at Simplified Asset Management.

We run the investing group The Insiders Forum where we specialize in small and mid-cap stocks that insiders are buying. The Insiders Forum portfolio managed by Bret Jensen consists of 12-25 top stocks in different sectors of the market that are attractively valued and have had some significant and recent insider purchases. Our goal is to outperform the Russell 2000 (the benchmark) over time.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About RDFN Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on RDFN

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
RDFN
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.