Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

2023 Was A Big Year For The Growth & Income Portfolio

Jan. 15, 2024 5:02 PM ETAMZN, BNS, BNS:CA, CNI, CNR:CA, COST, CSX, DKNG, JNJ, LMT, LRCX, MSFT, NKE, PEP, TD, TD:CA, UNH, ZTS1 Comment
Mike Nadel profile picture
Mike Nadel
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Most market analysts made inaccurate forecasts a year ago, once again demonstrating that short-term predictions usually aren't all that useful in building a long-term portfolio.
  • The Growth & Income Portfolio, which serves as a college fund for my grandkids, has a 27% total return since its inception in 2020.
  • Several stocks in the portfolio - including DraftKings, Costco, and Lam Research - were top performers in 2023.
  • Looking for more investing ideas like this one? Get them exclusively at Dividends & Income Select. Learn More »
Cap on the stack of dollars

cogal/E+ via Getty Images

One year ago, you predicted that the S&P 500 would gain 24% in 2023, right?

Liar!

Sorry about that, but I’m just playing the odds. Maybe you were the most bullish bull out there and you actually got it right, but I’m guessing

On Jan. 23, I’ll be launching a premium investing service in partnership with Dave Van Knapp, Greg Patrick, Jason Fieber and Christian Phillips. We’ll be featuring real-life dividend portfolios, high-yield opportunities, option income trade alerts and real estate income insights. More details soon!

This article was written by

Mike Nadel profile picture
Mike Nadel
15.12K Followers

"Do you know the only thing that gives me pleasure? It's to see my dividends coming in." - John D. Rockefeller

Well, a FEW other things give me pleasure, but I get where he was coming from.

+++

I manage two real-money portfolios at DividendsAndIncome.com:

++ Income Builder Portfolio: https://dividendsandincome.com/income-builder-portfolio/

++ Growth & Income Portfolio: https://dividendsandincome.com/mike-nadels-grand-twins-college-fund/

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of ALL STOCKS LISTED either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

Dividend Sleuth profile picture
Dividend Sleuth
Today, 5:41 PM
Comments (13.63K)
Enjoyed the article. Loved the pics!
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
AMZN--
Amazon.com, Inc.
BNS--
The Bank of Nova Scotia
BNS:CA--
The Bank of Nova Scotia
CNI--
Canadian National Railway Company
CNR:CA--
Canadian National Railway Company
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.