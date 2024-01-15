Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Fed Will Be Slow To Cut Interest Rates In 2024

Summary

  • Underpinning the Fed’s policies will be the basic data on the economy regarding the risk of recession and the movement of inflation.
  • Consumer Price Index rose just 3.4% over the past 12 months, down from a peak of 9.1% in mid-2022.
  • Long-term rates are set by bond and securities traders weighing current short-term interest rates and expected long-term rates.

The Federal Reserve will start cutting interest rates around mid-year 2024, but the cuts will be slow and gradual. Bond and mortgage rates will move earlier in anticipation of the Fed’s change in short-term interest rates.

Underpinning

Dr. Bill Conerly connects the dots between the economy and business decisions. He has the unique combination of a Ph.D. in economics from Duke University and over 30 years’ experience helping companies adapt to changing economic conditions. He has worked in economics and corporate planning at two Fortune 500 corporations and at a major bank, where he was senior vice president. He has earned the Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) designation.   Companies have used Dr. Conerly’s expertise to help with decisions regarding capital expenditures, inventory levels, expansion into new markets, pricing, business models and financial structure. Dr. Conerly is an on-line contributor to Forbes.com and the author of The Flexible Stance: Thriving in a Boom/Bust Economy (2016) as well as Businomics (2007). He had been interviewed on the News Hour with Jim Lehrer, CNN and CNBC. He has been quoted in the Wall Street Journal, Fortune Magazine, and USA Today.

