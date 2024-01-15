Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

TLT: The Bond Rally Has More Room To Run

Jan. 15, 2024 9:27 PM ETiShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT)SPY
Wright's Research profile picture
Wright's Research
4.01K Followers

Summary

  • Long-dated bonds rebounded impressively after a 50% decline in two years while still offering an attractive investment opportunity.
  • A notable billionaire bond investor is also bullish on TLT, expressing optimism about long bonds amid the possibility of a shift from a 40-year bull market to a bear market.
  • We believe TLT is well positioned for gains in the short to medium term given the potential challenges associated with increased interest expenditures and a presumed recession.

$1000 denomination US Savings Bonds

richcano

Investment Thesis

The iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) has had a tumultuous few years, plunging 50% in less than two years from $160 to $80 before rebounding to $96.52. And while the recent rally has already given investors some decent

This article was written by

Wright's Research profile picture
Wright's Research
4.01K Followers
Wright's Research is dedicated to providing equity and macroeconomic analysis that is both rational and forward-looking. We employ long-term strategies, firmly grounded in fundamental principles and the ethos of value investing. In addition, we actively embrace the idea of "innovation at a rational price" to hedge against technological disruption. To maintain a leading edge in the market, our work likewise incorporates insights from insider trading disclosures, as well as the latest trades made by the most respected investment figures and hedge fund managers with proven track records.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About TLT ETF

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate (TTM)
Yield (TTM)
Assets (AUM)
Compare to Peers

More on TLT

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
TLT
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.