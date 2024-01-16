Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
The Buy-Hold-And-Go-Fishing REIT Portfolio: Year 2

Jan. 16, 2024 6:30 AM ETBXP, PSA, O, ADC, CCI, VICI, WPC10 Comments
R. Paul Drake profile picture
R. Paul Drake
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • The Go-Fishing Portfolio aims to provide a low-maintenance investment option for retirees seeking income from REITs.
  • The portfolio includes ten REITs with an average dividend yield of 4.6% and projected FFO/sh growth rate of 5.1%.
  • The portfolio composition remains unchanged for 2024, with a focus on dividend growth and survivability amidst credit crises.

Fishing in the Sea

SolStock/E+ via Getty Images

A year ago I published The Buy-Hold-And-Go-Fishing REIT Portfolio. It was a response to the expressed desires of many of our members and my readers.

A lot of them have aged and are ready to

R. Paul Drake profile picture
R. Paul Drake
5.84K Followers

R Paul Drake spent decades developing data-driven models in his work as a physicist, and now brings the perspective of a retiree to his investing and writing. He is a life-long reader of economics, finance, and investing, and embraces value investing.

Paul is one of the analysts at the investing group High Yield Landlord, one of the largest real estate investment communities on Seeking Alpha, with thousands of members. It offers exclusive research on the global REIT sector, multiple real money portfolios, an active chat room, and direct access to the analysts.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of SPG, NNN, CPT, ARE, WPC, VICI, CCI either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (10)

RC Cap profile picture
RC Cap
Today, 7:32 AM
Comments (237)
Thanks for the update, RPD. I’m too young for this portfolio but really enjoy the analysis and line of thought.

I wish we could see more articles from you. Maybe start your own investment service.
RC Cap profile picture
RC Cap
Today, 7:29 AM
Comments (237)
I’m glad not to see CCI included. They’ve had governance issues which resulted in Elliot forcing CEO to leave.
b
bmc123
Today, 7:17 AM
Comments (152)
Let me add my word of thanks too. I feel the same as gilja61 as regards WPC. Trust has been damaged through their poor communication skills.
R. Paul Drake profile picture
R. Paul Drake
Today, 7:29 AM
Comments (5.9K)
@bmc123 You are welcome, and far from alone about WPC. I find it notable that while nearly all REIT CEOs are charismatic, only some of them really excel at communication and disclosure. But if I don't see signs of active suppression of things investors should know (cue MPW), then I tend to be fairly tolerant.
Best wishes... Paul
gilja61 profile picture
gilja61
Today, 7:09 AM
Comments (269)
Appreciate your update, especially your candid review of WPC (trust is an issue now for me with WPC). Would this be an equal weighted portfolio? Thanks again for another excellent and educational article @R. Paul Drake
R. Paul Drake profile picture
R. Paul Drake
Today, 7:25 AM
Comments (5.9K)
@gilja61 You are welcome. My suggestion would be to equal weight it. Rebalancing would be fine, annually or once every few years. Or not at all. The idea is low maintenance.
Best wishes... Paul
siestadreamer profile picture
siestadreamer
Today, 7:04 AM
Comments (2.35K)
Thanks for your update, R. Paul Drake. As a retiree in the decumulation (is that even a word?) phase of investing, I appreciate your writing perspective and the lifestyle of your uncle.
R. Paul Drake profile picture
R. Paul Drake
Today, 7:23 AM
Comments (5.9K)
@siestadreamer You are welcome! Since he retired on fixed income just before the Great Inflation of the 1970s, he was living poor by the end. But he always had his boat, and my aunt found social enjoyment with other fishing widows.
Best wishes... Paul
C
Centrino
Today, 6:35 AM
Comments (2.9K)
Thanks !
Do you consider ABR as a BUY or a HOLD, at current prices ?
R. Paul Drake profile picture
R. Paul Drake
Today, 7:22 AM
Comments (5.9K)
@Centrino I'm allergic to all mortgage REITs including ABR. And in my view BUY/HOLD/SELL is a really silly way to think about investments.
Sorry about that.
Best wishes... Paul
