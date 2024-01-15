Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Lessons From Medical Properties Trust Stock's Implosion

Cory Cramer profile picture
Cory Cramer
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Using dividend yield as a starting point for stock analysis is a mistake that can lead to poor returns.
  • The popularity of dividend investing has caused stocks with high dividend yields to be overpriced.
  • Dividends should be one of the last factors considered in stock analysis, not the first.
Hot-air balloon starting to disslove into pieces.The sense of fragility and instability.

Orla/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

In this article, I will use a case study of Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) stock as an example of why starting a stock analysis by examining the dividend yield is a bad idea for

This article was written by

Cory Cramer profile picture
Cory Cramer
22.76K Followers

Cory Cramer is an award-winning political scientist and a long-only cyclical investor capitalizing on market cycles. He has been investing since the 1990s and still invests his own money in the companies he writes about.

Cory leads the investing group The Cyclical Investor's Club where he shares his unique approach to estimating the fair value of stocks by capitalizing on downcycles for undervalued companies. He teaches 4 unique cyclical strategies, offers a master valuation spreadsheet, and is available to answer any questions via chat or direct message. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of AZO, BRK.B, ADC either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (3)

saltymogul profile picture
saltymogul
Yesterday, 11:29 PM
Comments (404)
Many a dividend stock has made many a millionaire. When a stock has underperformed, the dividend can provide a shield against losses. What ive learned in the long course of investing is that anything over a 5% yield needs to be scrutinized. Unless you take a huge risk as in investing in tankers. The practice of huge dividends to lure investors against companies using debt to subsidize it should be regulated and perhaps abolished. I mean, banks are regulated to safeguard funds. The case should not be different against dividend pirates.
P
Palmert
Yesterday, 11:25 PM
Comments (21)
Your article comes right at a time when I've decided to pull the trigger and sell MPW, as I've kept pouring more in from $8.00 down to $5.00. And yes, I was kept in by the lure of the high dividend and listening to all those who would write what I wanted to read, ie the big turn around and how under priced it is. Now it looks like yet another big dividend cut soon. I'm new to dividend investing, and this loss will be an expensive tuition for this lesson.
sho1 profile picture
sho1
Yesterday, 11:11 PM
Comments (2.41K)
Thank you for the article, it has to be company specific however, future dividend is tied to many performance variables of the company, in this case MPW's clients have to be studied as well. You happened to be right at this time, will the environment change in the future and MPW will be back on track?

For the case of SLG in May-2023, its dividend was 14% after the stock price dropped to $20 +/- with shorts at historical 25% high. Later performance from their properties and the management was able to deleverage a lot, the price rebound, and the short took it to 28% high. We are not in the final chapter to prove either way as yet, the shorts covered somewhat, investors no longer taking chips off the table on sp rises. We yet have to see what comes next, even interest rate has not exactly changed to benefit SLG's operation, but long like myself has a planned thesis to see it through.
About MPW Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
FFO (FWD)
PE
Div Rate (TTM)
Yield (TTM)
Short Interest
Market Cap
Volume
