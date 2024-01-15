Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Elastic: In Search Of A Competitive Advantage

Jan. 15, 2024 11:06 PM ETElastic N.V. (ESTC) Stock1 Comment
Richard Durant profile picture
Richard Durant
6.35K Followers

Summary

  • Elastic's stock has risen due to expectations of generative AI's impact on its search business.
  • Software in general is beginning to look expensive again, and Elastic is no exception. The company's growth will need to pick up substantially to support its current valuation.
  • The demand environment remains soft though, which may make it difficult for Elastic to live up to investor expectations.
  • Either way, investors will still likely need to wait at least a few more quarters for the impact of generative AI on Elastic's business to become more apparent.

Analyzing Digital Data - Copy Space - Statistics, Financial Chart, Economy

DKosig

Elastic's (NYSE:ESTC) stock is up significantly from its early 2023 lows, largely on the back of growing expectations in regard to the impact of generative AI on its search business. I previously suggested that improving sentiment

This article was written by

Richard Durant profile picture
Richard Durant
6.35K Followers
Richard Durant is the leader of Narweena, an asset manager focused on finding market dislocations that are the result of a poor understanding of a businesses long-term prospects. Narweena believes that excess risk adjusted returns can be achieved by identifying businesses with secular growth opportunities in markets with barriers to entry. Narweena’s research process is focused on company and industry fundamentals with the goal of uncovering unique insights. Narweena has a high risk appetite and a long-term horizon, in pursuit of stocks that are deeply undervalued. Coverage tilts towards smaller cap stocks and markets where competitive advantages are not obvious.Investments are driven by a belief that an aging population with low population growth and stagnating productivity growth will create a different opportunity set to what has worked in the past. Many industries are likely to face stagnation or secular decline, which counter-intuitively may improve business performance if competition decreases. Conversely, other businesses are likely to face rising costs and diseconomies of scale. In addition, economies are becoming increasingly dominated by asset light businesses, and the need for infrastructure investments is declining over time. As a result, a large pool of capital is chasing a limited set of investment opportunities, which is driving up asset prices and compressing risk premia over time.Durant has undergraduate degrees in engineering and finance from the University of Adelaide (Honors) and an MBA from Nanyang Technological University (Dean’s Honors List). He has also passed the CFA exams.Durant also publishes musings on technology and its long-term impact on economic development on Substack (http://richarddurant.substack.com).

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

h
heung
Yesterday, 11:09 PM
Comments (5.39K)
Agreed . It is just downgraded by Barclays
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About ESTC Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on ESTC

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
ESTC
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.