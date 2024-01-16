Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Delivery Hero: Further Pain Ahead Before Any Hope Of Upside

Welbeck Ash Research profile picture
Welbeck Ash Research
1.85K Followers

Summary

  • Delivery Hero’s top line growth has been stepping down from attractive levels, as the industry transitions to cost-cutting and price hikes to finally deliver margin improvement.
  • Delivery Hero’s progress has been slow but appears to be on the cusp of adj. EBITDA positivity, although remains a long way from attractive margins.
  • We expect growth to slow to high single-digits, while margin improvement beyond in the coming 3 years will be difficult due to the limited scope for an improvement to unit.
  • Delivery Hero does have strong market share and we consider this its key characteristic. The industry requires consolidation, with its market share making it a leader.
  • Delivery Hero stock is trading at a steep premium to its directly comparable peers, implying further potential downside despite its ~44% decline since Jul23.
Delivery man flying and delivering a package

Ljupco/iStock via Getty Images

Investment thesis

Our current investment thesis is:

  • The delivery industry remains unattractive in our view. We have covered many stocks in the sector and see the same issues with all businesses. The fundamental unit economics do not work without multiple losers. This has

This article was written by

Welbeck Ash Research profile picture
Welbeck Ash Research
1.85K Followers
Our intention is to provide insightful research and new ideas, through deep bottom-up business analysis. We look to tell a story and identify the hallmarks of long-term quality. We are not swayed by the emotions of market sentiment and short-term desires.“Day to day, the stock market is a voting machine; in the long term it’s a weighing machine.”

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About DLVHF Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on DLVHF

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
DLVHF
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.