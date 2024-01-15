Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Campbell Soup: Sovos Acquisition Has Risks

Jan. 15, 2024 11:35 PM ETCampbell Soup Company (CPB) Stock
Prasanna Rajagopal profile picture
Prasanna Rajagopal
1.13K Followers

Summary

  • CPB is trying to fix its volume growth challenges with the Sovos Acquisition.
  • Sovos's premium brands may be a tough sell in a slowing economy.
  • The acquisition of Sovos Brands increases Campbell Soup's debt and poses risks to shareholders.
  • Investors can wait patiently for a lower valuation and higher yield.

In May 2023, I rated Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) a hold since it was fully valued. Since then, the stock has dropped 16% on a total return basis compared to a 15% gain on the S&P 500. The U.S. Treasury (

Prasanna Rajagopal profile picture
Prasanna Rajagopal
1.13K Followers
Prasanna Rajagopal comes with in-depth knowledge of the technology industry, having spent over 15 years in various sectors of the software industry. Prasanna loves to learn and write about business and investment opportunities in technology, media, retail, and industrial companies. Prasanna has a M.B.A. from UCLA Anderson School of Management, a M.S. in Industrial Engineering from Wichita State University and a Bachelor's degree in Mechanical Engineering from University of Madras.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of CPB either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments

