Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

ASG: Growth That Is Less Dependent On The Magnificent 7

Jan. 15, 2024 11:41 PM ETLiberty All-Star Growth (ASG)USA
Gary Gambino profile picture
Gary Gambino
5.13K Followers

Summary

  • The multi-cap Liberty All-Star Growth Fund is positioned to do well if a soft landing broadens stock performance beyond the Magnificent 7.
  • ASG trades at over a 6% discount to NAV, which provides a tailwind if it goes to a premium as it has in other cycles.
  • The more active management and better discount make ASG a better pick than its bigger brother USA.

stack of silver coins with the chart in Passive income financial concept and financial investment business stock growth. finance freedom concept.

Khanchit Khirisutchalual

The Little Brother With More Potential

Liberty All-Star Funds is a family of two closed-end funds sponsored by ALPS Advisors. The "All-Star" in the name refers to the management structure of the funds. Fund assets are allocated among a handful of

This article was written by

Gary Gambino profile picture
Gary Gambino
5.13K Followers
I am a Chemical Engineer by training and have an MBA with concentrations in Finance and Operations Management. I retired early after 22 years in the energy industry with roles in engineering, planning, and financial analysis. I have managed my own portfolio since 1998 and have met my goal to match the S+P 500 return over the long term with lower volatility and higher income yield. I plan to focus my writing on positions I already hold or am considering changing, however my bias is toward long-term holding unless there is a very compelling reason to sell.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of IVW either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About ASG Ticker

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate (TTM)
Yield (TTM)
Assets (AUM)
Volume
Compare to Peers

More on ASG

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
ASG
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.