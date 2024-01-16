Khanchit Khirisutchalual/iStock via Getty Images

Totvs (OTCPK:TTVSY) is an Information Technology ("IT") company based in Brazil, specializing in providing business solutions through management software, productivity and collaboration platforms, and consultancy services.

Presently, Totvs operates in 41 countries and boasts around 10,000 employees. The company has a substantial presence in Brazil with 15 branches, 52 franchises, and 10 development centers. Internationally, Totvs maintains 5 branches in Argentina, Colombia, the United States, Mexico, and Portugal, along with 2 development centers in the United States and Mexico.

The investment thesis for Totvs is grounded in its promising growth prospects, dominant position in the Brazilian CRM market, and recurring revenues. Although the current valuation multiple may seem stretched, considering its profitability, there is potential for the company to be deemed attractive in the future. This expectation aligns with Totvs's consistent delivery of robust financial results and the anticipation of a more favorable macroeconomic scenario in Brazil, particularly with the prospect of lower interest rates in the coming years.

In summary, despite some reservations about the current valuation, I view Totvs as a high-risk, high-reward investment that could align well with a long-term perspective. The stance is cautiously bullish, suggesting that a modest exposure in the portfolio may be a sensible consideration.

Totvs’ Business Model

The foundational characteristic that best defines Totvs is resilience, the first positive factor supporting its thesis. Currently, the company holds an undisputed leadership position in the Brazilian ERP (Enterprise Resource Planning) market.

Totvs operates across three key segments:

Business Management: Primarily focused on financial and accounting software, covering the administrative spectrum of companies. Techfin: Offering B2B financial services solutions that integrate financial services, opening avenues for micro-credits and other innovative initiatives. Business Performance: Providing solutions to increase sales, focusing on CRM software and performance optimization.

One noteworthy aspect is Totvs' first revenue model, which relies on recurrence and encompasses 80% of the company's total revenues. Traditionally, software sales involved license purchases, with implementation and maintenance considered additional services. However, this paradigm has shifted towards recurring revenue, where companies pay monthly for comprehensive packages, including software and services such as technological maintenance and helpdesk support.

Totvs' IR

This transition to recurring revenue streamlines processes for client companies, resembling the payment of regular bills like water and electricity. Moreover, these recurring revenue contracts typically have extended durations, fostering long-term relationships between Totvs and its clients. These contracts are often indexed to inflation indices, such as IGPM and IPCA, ensuring financial stability and predictability, and have exhibited an average annual growth rate of 20%.

Totvs' software, integral to managing various aspects of business operations, creates deep integrations within client organizations, making it challenging to replace post-implementation. This factor, coupled with the trust accumulated over time, contributes significantly to customer loyalty, with many clients remaining with Totvs for a decade or more.

As the market leader in the medium and large enterprise segment, Totvs operates in a sector renowned for its resilience. The diversification of its customer base and the strategic move into financial services, branded as "Techfin," are standout features. Totvs is a secure investment choice by avoiding concentration in a single sector, even during challenging market conditions.

This robust business model, coupled with the company's continuous expansion, hints at remarkable stability in revenue growth. The business performance and techfin dimensions, especially with clients yet to be served by Totvs, offer the potential for cross-selling and up-selling opportunities.

Totvs' IR

An exemplary instance of Totvs tapping into new markets is the joint venture with Itaú Unibanco (ITUB) (Brazil's largest private bank), expanding its portfolio and unlocking cross-selling potential among its robust customer base.

Throughout 2023, Totvs solidified a strategic partnership with B3, Brazil's stock exchange, to offer B2B technology solutions targeted at the financial sector. Furthermore, the company completed several acquisitions in 2022, notably Feedz Tecnologia, enhancing its performance management capabilities, particularly within the HXM (Human Experience Management) platform.

Totvs' IR

Totvs' Financial Overview

Totvs has demonstrated robust revenue generation and profitability metrics in recent years, driven by its impressive growth compared to the industry and improving profitability indicators.

According to Totvs, the Enterprise Application Software ("EAS") segment has consistently outpaced Brazil's GDP growth over the last decade and continues accelerating. During this period, Totvs has exhibited outstanding performance in the Management and Business Performance market segments, surpassing industry benchmarks.

Totvs' IR

With a net profit Compound Annual Growth Rate ("CAGR") of 52% over the last five years, Totvs has reaped the benefits of its consistent and recurring revenues. This success can be attributed to the company's robust gross margin of 70%, approximately 40% above the industry average. Additionally, Totvs maintains an EBITDA margin of 17.9%, surpassing the industry average by 90% and exceeding the company's historical average over the last fifteen years by about 30%.

Turning to cash flows, Totvs has proven to be a formidable cash generator, boasting a Return on Invested Capital ("ROIC") of 12.5% and a historical average of 11%. Notably, the company has undertaken a series of mergers and acquisitions (M&As) in recent years, impacting its cash flow from investing activities, particularly following the launch of the new 3-dimensional Ecosystem strategic plan in 2020 to expand the Total Addressable Market ("TAM") and sustain rapid growth.

Data by YCharts

These initiatives prompted Totvs to conduct an equity offering in 2021, raising approximately R$1.4 billion in shares. Simultaneously, the company nearly doubled the number of shares in circulation, resulting in significant dilution and a subsequent drastic impact on the company's share price from late 2021 to early 2022.

Data by YCharts

Examining efficiency metrics, Totvs has progressively increased its Return on Equity ("ROE") since 2018, rising from 4.6% to 17.69%. This level is deemed reasonable, especially considering the company's recent investments in growth-focused M&As, which often imply weaker ROEs for technology companies with a similar profile.

Data by YCharts

Considering the company's leverage, the negative Net Debt to EBITDA ratio, standing at -1.11, indicates that Totvs holds more cash and cash equivalents than net debt concerning its EBITDA. This underscores the company's excellent financial situation.

Totvs Latest Financial Results

Totvs' latest financial figures reflect a positive trajectory, with notable improvements in cash profit, net revenue, and net financial results during the specified quarter.

Totvs' IR

In the third quarter of 2023, Totvs reported a cash profit of R$214.8 million on its balance sheet. This figure reflects a growth of 28.9% compared to the same period last year when it stood at R$166.7 million.

Regarding net revenue, Totvs achieved R$1.202 billion between July and September, marking an 18.9% increase compared to 2022.

The company credits this positive performance to several key factors:

An 18% year-on-year growth in Management Recurring Revenue, driven by the expansion of SaaS Management Revenue. A noteworthy 38% growth in Business Performance Revenue. A substantial 35% increase in Techfin Net Funding Revenue.

The net financial result was positive at R$8.1 million in the third quarter of 2023, reflecting a notable 186.6% increase in financial gains compared to the same period in 2022.

The free cash flow concluded the quarter at R$113 million, representing a decrease of R$69 million from 2Q23. This decline is primarily attributed to the negative variation of R$77 million in Fixed Assets and Intangible investments. This is associated with the adjustment to the consumption of software licenses in the Cloud operation made in 2Q23 and the purchase of electronic equipment made in 3Q23.

As of September 30, 2023, Totvs' net cash reached R$1.011 billion, indicating a substantial increase of 77.3% compared to the same period in 2022.

Furthermore, it is noteworthy that Totvs' Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program for the company's shares, with a limit of 18 million ordinary shares. The objective is to maximize the generation of shareholder value and facilitate efficient capital allocation. The repurchased shares may be held in treasury, canceled, or sold by legal provisions. The duration of the buyback program extends until November 8, 2024.

Totvs' Valuation Raises Eyebrows

Due to Totvs' dominant position in the ERP market in Brazil and its classification as a growth company, its shares are understandably traded at high valuation multiples. It holds a P/E ratio of 26.1%, which, despite being 32% below its historical average since 2009, is still below its peak in 2018 when it reached 75x.

To assess Totvs' valuation, I conducted a Discounted Cash Flow ("DCF") analysis. I assumed a Weighted Average Cost of Capital ("WACC") of 13.6%, incorporating Brazil's risk premium and Totvs' cost of equity. Utilizing revenue, EBIT, tax rate, and free cash flow projections aligned with market consensus from S&P Global Intelligence and factoring in a perpetual growth rate of 6.7% for Totvs based on its recurring revenue model, I calculated an equity value of $1.61 billion for the company. Dividing this by its 604 million outstanding shares, I derived an implied value of $5.44 per share. This calculation considers the 1:2 ratio for Totvs' ADR with its underlying ticker TOTS3 on Ibovespa.

S&P Global Intelligence, Company's fillings, calculations by the author

The second method employed for evaluating Totvs' valuation is the Graham valuation method. While this method is not typically widely used for growth-focused companies, I find it sensible for Totvs due to its robust fundamentals.

Considering TOTS3 on the Ibovespa, with an EPS of R$1.24 ($0.25) and a book value per share of R$7.64 ($1.57), and factoring in an exchange ratio of 1 U.S. dollar to 4.85 Brazilian real, the calculated fair value is $17.26 per share, accounting for the ADR ratio of 1:2.

A noteworthy adjustment was made to the Graham model by incorporating the company's historical multiples into the valuation calculation. This involved replacing the square root of 22.5 in the Graham Valuation Model with the coefficients of historic Price-to-Earnings (P/E) and historic Price-to-Book (P/B) ratios of Totvs, which stand at 39.13x and 4.95x, respectively.

As of January 14, Totvs' ADR is trading at a share price of $13.03, presenting a margin of safety of 32%. This leads to a buy price of $13.29.

Finally, in comparing Totvs' valuation to other major international CRM peers such as SAP SE (SAP), Salesforce (CRM), and Oracle (ORCL), it is observed that the P/E ratio is below the others but aligns with the average. The EV/EBITDA ratio is discounted in comparison. The PEG ratio is the second lowest among the three competitors, trailing only Salesforce, suggesting a potential undervaluation.

Data by YCharts

On the other hand, when analyzing Totvs' historical growth metrics compared to other international peers, it becomes evident that Totvs is still in a much more advanced growth period than the others in recent years, surpassing them in all metrics.

Data by YCharts

Main Risks To Be Considered

While the long-term outlook for the company appears highly positive, it is crucial to remain vigilant regarding potential concerns associated with the thesis.

Dynamic Nature of the Technology Market: The technology sector demands continuous adaptation, necessitating companies' substantial investments to maintain or expand their market share. Growth through Acquisitions: Many technology firms, including Totvs, pursue acquisitions. This strategy requires meticulous analysis of the acquired companies' results, visibility into their performance, and consideration of their organizational cultures. Higher Multiples in the Technology Sector: The technology industry often experiences elevated valuation multiples. This implies that the company must consistently deliver strong results to justify its shares trading at 16x forward EBITDA (so far, Totvs has demonstrated this capability).

The Bottom Line

The investment thesis for Totvs centers around several key factors: its classification as a growth company, its leadership in the CRM market in Brazil, the reliance on recurring revenues facilitated by a low-churn model, and a promising opportunity for growth, particularly in its Techfin segment, with the potential for cross-selling within its expansive customer base.

In my assessment, the primary risk associated with Totvs' thesis is its elevated valuation, especially for a technology company in Brazil. This concern influenced my DCF analysis, where I incorporated a high discount rate that weighed on the fair price. However, as anxieties about U.S. and global interest rates stabilize, reflected in Brazil's scenario with returns on U.S. 10-year inflation-linked bonds declining from last year's peak, growth stocks with high multiples in Brazil may benefit.

Nevertheless, when considering other valuation metrics, the perceived risk appears to outweigh the margin of safety. Additionally, Totvs is trading at multiples comparable to major international peers with significantly larger market caps, even though the Brazilian company has demonstrated superior growth in recent years.

Despite these valuation concerns, investing in Totvs for the long term remains appealing, as I consider having a modest exposure in the portfolio worthwhile. The company consistently reports robust quarterly results and actively pursues growth opportunities, especially in the Techfin segment, which has the potential to reshape the investment thesis in the coming years.

