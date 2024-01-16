onurdongel

Introduction

United Steel Corporation (NYSE:X) is one of the major global steel companies. The company’s products are sold primarily in the US. 79% of the company’s revenue comes from the States, while 21% from Europe. Financially, the company is sound, with ample liquidity and a robust capital structure. Compared to its peers, X commands lower margins and returns. Despite that, it pays dividends with 0.22% yields. A 3.0% buyback yield partially offsets the latter.

In December 2023, Nippon (OTCPK:NPSCY) offered to purchase X at $55.0 per share, 40% over the closing price on the announcement day (December 15, 2023). Nippon and X's board of directors unanimously authorized the transaction.

X trades at attractive multiples (0.6 EV/Sales, 5.3 EV/EBITDA, 1.1 P/TBV) compared to Nucor (NUE). I consider X a speculative bet, however not as a long-term position. I prefer NUE and Nippon. The former has 100% exposure to the US and better margins, while the latter trades at lower multiples and has global reach. I give X a hold rating.

Company Overview

X produces and distributes steel products (flat-rolled and tubular) in North America and Europe. The company has four segments: Mini Mill, US Steel Europe (USSE), Tubular Products, and North American Flat-Rolled (NAFR). NAFR division also offers slabs, sheets, plates, and products from tin mills. Mini Mill provides hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and coated sheets for automotive, appliance, construction, and piping industries. USSE manufactures slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products. The tubular division specializes in seamless and electric resistance steel casing and pipes for petrochemical, oil, and gag industries.

The table below shows from Market Screener shows the company`s revenue for 2021 and 2022:

Market Screener

X revenue comes from Europe (21%) and the US (79%), while Cleveland Cliffs (CLF) exports 9% to Canada and other countries. NUE`s revenue comes only from the US from the three US steel majors.

In December, X announced Nippon Steel (OTCPK:NPSCY) plans to acquire the company. The image below is taken from Nippon's presentation.

Nippon presentation

The offer is a cash deal at a 40% premium over the closing price of X on the announcement (December 15, 2023). Nippon will purchase X at $55.0 per share. Nippon and X's board of directors unanimously authorized the transaction. The agreement was reached on December 18, 2023. A shareholder vote is scheduled for March 2024, and the deal is expected to close in 2Q24 or 3Q24. By acquiring X, Nippon will expand its global reach and strengthen its position as a leader in steel manufacturing. The primary benefit for Nippon is the exposure to the US market.

The image below from Nippon's presentation points to the strengths of the US steel market.

Nippon presentation

Unlike the rest of the G7 countries, the US has healthy demographics. The younger population is a long-term driver for consumption and economic growth. The US steel market will benefit from that in the coming years. Going deeper in detail, three significant drivers will boost steel demands in the US: infrastructure renewal, energy transition, and reshoring. Nippon will position itself as the leading US steel producer and benefit significantly from those three trends. Nippon`s goal is to reach an annual capacity of 100 million tons. Acquiring X is a step closer to achieving 86 million tons.

3Q23 review

The table below shows 3Q23 X`s results.

Koyfin

X delivered $516 million EBITDA and $1.2 EPS in 3Q23. Those figures are lower than 2Q23 ($793 million) and 3Q23 ($824 million). The declining steel prices and lower production output are the primary reasons. Flat-rolled division delivered $378 million EBITDA in 3Q23. The higher realized prices compensated for the overall decline in profitability. Declining scrap prices and alloy costs helped, too. The flat-rolled segment will deliver approximately $1 billion EBITDA in 2024.

Mini Mill operations realized $84 million EBITDA in 3Q23. The lower steel prices and lower shipments caused the shrinking profitability. Gary Works operations reached total run-rate production in 3Q23. X’s management expects $600 million EBITDA in 2024. It is a step ahead of the 2026 target of achieving $1.3 billion EBITDA.

The USSE segment had 10$ million EBITDA in 3Q23. Again the reason for lower profits were declining steel products prices and decreased production volumes. In 2024, the USSE segment is expected to deliver $100 million in EBITDA. X’s tubular segment realized a 32% EBITDA margin for 3Q23, resulting in a $99 million EBITDA. The principal reason for the declining profitability is lower realized prices and shipments in the tubular segment. The company’s management expects $300 million EBITDA for 2024 due to improved cost structure.

Balance sheet

X has a healthy balance sheet with $3.22 billion cash, $3.8 billion long-term debt, and $4.35 billion total debt. The company has negative net interest expenses (-$140 million) due to higher interest and investment income ($244 million). X liquidity is excellent, too, considering the company’s operating cash flow LTM ($2.46 billion) and operating income LTM ($1.28 billion).

X debt composition is shown in the table below. The image is from the last 10Q fillings.

X 3Q23 filling

The debt amortization is well distributed over the years. The average interest rate is 6.2%. X has been proactive in issuing “green bonds.” The company issued a $240 million unsecured "green bond" on May 18, 2023, with a 5.7% coupon rate. Their final maturity is 2053. The interest payments are semi-annual.

$350 million of senior convertible notes, payable in November 2026, were issued in October 2019. The interest rate of the issue is 5.0% and is due semi annually on May and November each year.

$350 million of 5.00% Senior Convertible Notes, payable November 1, 2026, were issued in October 2019. Interest on the 2026 Senior Convertible Notes is semi-annually due on May 1st and November 1st of each year. The 2026 Senior Convertible Notes are convertible into 26,193,685 U.S. Steel common stock shares based on the original conversion rate.

The major US steel makers have excellent balance sheets.

Koyfin

NUE is the best among the three, with 31.2% Debt/Equity, 0.8 Total debt/EBITDA, and 33.0 EBITDA/Interest expenses. Despite not being the best, X's solvency and liquidity metrics are still excellent. The company has 39.2% Debt/Equity, 2.0 total debt/EBITDA, and 21.4 EBITDA/Interest expenses.

Let’s look at Nippon's balance sheet.

Koyfin

Nippon has maintained strong liquidity and solvency metrics over the last five years. I do not expect any financial constraints to complete the acquisition.

Profitability and dividends

Let’s compare US steel majors and Nippon margins and returns.

Koyfin

X consistently maintains third place with 13.3% gross margin, 11.8% EBITDA margin, and 13.9% ROE. Nippon scores higher: 15.7% gross margin, 12.6% EBITDA margin, and 13.9% ROE. The leader is NUE. The differences come from different revenue structures. 82% (59% Japan and 23% Asia, ex, Japan) of Nippon`s output goes to Asia, 5% to Europe, and 5% to the US. NUE revenues come only from the US, while X sales come from the US (79%) and Europe (21%).

Nippon pays dividends with the group's highest yield (5.57%). However, the company does not repurchase its shares.

Koyfin

X dividends are almost nonexistent, with a 0.22% yield. Nevertheless, X returns value to its shareholders via share buybacks, delivering a 3.0% yield.

Company valuation

X trades at attractive multiples (0.6 EV/Sales, 5.3 EV/EBITDA, 1.1 P/TBV) compared to NUE (1.2 EV/Sales, 5.3 EV/EBITDA, 3.1 P/TBV) and CLF (0.6 EV/Sales, 6.2 EV/EBITDA, 1.4 P/TBV).

Koyfin

Nippon scored the lowest multiples: 5.1 EV/EBITDA and 0.7 P/TBV, except on EV/Sales. Let’s look at the big picture to compare X vs its 10Y multiples, Global Materials, and Global Equity.

Koyfin

X is not the cheapest measured against its 10Y figures. However, it trades in the bottom 20% regarding EV/Sales and EV/EBITDA. The price to book is slightly higher, though it falls in the 30% cheapest stocks in both categories, Global Materials and Global Equity.

Price Action

In December 2023, X made a solid upward move caused by the Nippon deal announcement.

Trading View

The price seems overextended, above the 20-month moving average. SQN indicator just entered a bull volatile regime. The price that broke above long-term resistance at $44-$45 is worth mentioning. I do not see considerable obstacles for the X and Nippon deal. In the coming months, the price probably will continue to climb, reaching $55/share. The present price action offers an excellent opportunity for speculative entry with a close stop in the $42.5-$43.5 area and takes a profit of $55.0.

Final Thoughts

X is primarily exposed to the US economy and, to a lesser degree, to the EU. EU`s economy is not in the best condition, given Germany’s energy woes and declining industrial production. X and Nippon have relatively low exposure to the EU, which is beneficial.

The economic downturn in the US would decrease steel demand and adversely impact X and its peers. For now, I do not see signs of a hard landing. The geopolitical risk, however, acts as a tailwind for the defense industry. In turbulent times, the latter is indifferent to the economy. The defense industry becomes a top priority, boosting the demand for industrial metals, particularly steel. EU and Japan, too, have to increase their defense budgets to cope with global uncertainties. This is another driver for increased steel demand.

X's success is a function of US infrastructure renewal, clean energy transitional, and defense spending. They require exuberant quantities of steel. X is well-positioned to benefit from those trends.

Financially, X is sound with $3.22 billion cash, $3.8 billion long-term debt, and $4.35 billion total debt. The company has lower margins and returns compared to CLF and NUE. It pays dividends with a 0.22% yield. Nevertheless, X has a share buyback program delivering a 3.0% yield. X trades at attractive multiples (0.6 EV/Sales, 5.3 EV/EBITDA, 1.1 P/TBV) compared to NUE.

I consider X a speculative bet, however not as a long-term position. I prefer NUE and Nippon. The former has 100% exposure to the US and better margins, while the latter trades at lower multiples and has global reach. I give X a hold rating.