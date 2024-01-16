Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

IDEXX Laboratories: Valuation Rerating Doesn't Seem Justified

Heavy Moat Investments profile picture
Heavy Moat Investments
3.22K Followers

Summary

  • IDEXX Laboratories has outperformed the broader market and continues to show strong growth in its diagnostic products and services for pets.
  • The company is shifting towards recurring revenue streams, which improves sales visibility and customer retention.
  • IDEXX sees a significant growth opportunity in the global pet diagnostics market, with a 25-year estimated 9% compound annual growth rate. However, the assumptions behind this estimate are aggressive.
  • IDEXX stock is likely overvalued, unless they can show the long-term (15-20 years) growth runway they expect.

IDEXX Laboratories offices in Silicon Valley

Sundry Photography

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) has continued outperforming the broader market since my initial coverage in October 2022, doubling the S&P 500 total return of 25%. I deemed the company too expensive back then. Let's see if it has

This article was written by

Heavy Moat Investments profile picture
Heavy Moat Investments
3.22K Followers
'Heavy Moat Investments' is 24-year-old self-taught investor Niklas based in Southern Germany, who recently finished his bachelor of Science in Business Informatics and now works as a Software Developer, besides writing about his investments on Seeking Alpha and Twitter. Niklas formerly wrote under the 'Stock Metal Investment' username but changed it to reflect his investment style better.The main investment themes in Heavy Moat Investments are great capital allocators, Spawners and companies with deep, widening moats. The only investment horizon discussed on this channel is long-term investments, preferably with decades of growth runway. Follow Niklas on his journey to Financial Freedom.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of DHR either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

This is not financial advise.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (2)

s
skehoe
Today, 12:03 PM
Comments (95)
Yes, great company, over valued. Love the high ROIC but the growth rate probably warrants a PE in the 20s not the 50s.
Nestor Capital profile picture
Nestor Capital
Today, 12:02 PM
Comments (5)
Really good piece of work. I agree Idexx is tricky to effectively value. I do thing there is a basis though for the company assumptions on growth in the pet market, given the scale of middle class growth in developing world, particularly in South East Asia. When you look at the ROIC for this business it suggests the premium multiple is warranted, I would agree with your conclusion that this probably isn't a "Buy" at this price, wouldn't want to sell it either though if I owned it
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About IDXX Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on IDXX

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
IDXX
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.