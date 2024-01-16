Dull Week With Some Clues - Weekly Blog # 819

Daniel Balakov

The stock market from mid-December through this Friday was flat, except for an early bubble in January. (I suspect the NASDAQ price surge resulted from the replacement of some holdings sold for tax purposes in the fourth quarter.) Market analysts suggest a flat price pattern might represent the smart money either accumulating or distributing meaningful positions. This suggests prices will either move up sharply or fall rapidly after a period of time. I will attempt to examine what I perceive as clues to future major moves.

NYSE and NASDAQ stocks declined for four of five days in the latest week. The DJIA rose for three days, and the more professionally followed Dow Jones Transportation Index fell for three days. As a contrarian measure, analysts watch the latest weekly summary survey published by the American Association of Individual Investors (AAII). In the latest survey, participants raised their 6-month bullish prediction to +48.6%, or double their bearish guess of +24.2%. (Lucky for those who work in the market and those who live off of it. Individual investors have a good long-term record. From a contrarian viewpoint, following them has value, because they are wrong at critical turning points.)

The number of publicly traded companies has been dropping for many years, mostly due to acquisitions, not failures. In 2023, there were 15,766 IPOs vs. 17592 the year before. More significantly, the money raised dropped to $170 billion from $242 billion.

There are several thoughtful columnists who occasionally focus on financial history. John Authers of Bloomberg wrote “America is disinflating... disappointingly slowly.” He believes a major future expansion would require more problems than are currently visible. James Mackintosh of the WSJ warns investors that the market goes up and usually produces satisfactory returns in most 20-year periods. There are a few times it does not. (It’s important to remind investors that there can be times when investors won’t be bailed out in a given 20-year period. I wonder if that is why 30-year bonds and mortgages were created.) I believe he would have more confidence in recoveries if interest rates were set by the market and not by government fiat.

One problem with many economists, both within and outside government, is that they do not have enough appreciation for lessons learned from Asia and the Middle East. For example, we don’t seem to appreciate the products and technology that came to the West along the Silk Road. The following is a list of products or services that traveled the series of trans-Asian roads: silk, hemp, cotton, wool, paper (paper money), fireworks (explosives), gunpowder, tea, horses, and algebra from India.

Working Conclusions

Recognizing that I don’t know what the future will bring, I turn to my investment/betting framework for a relatively conservative perspective. For the time period ended early 2025, I suggest there is a 60% chance of a significant US equity decline. The decline will perhaps be in the neighborhood of 20%, with an outside 50% chance of a full depression with an 80% drop. There are also two other possibilities at 20% each. First, a 5-7-year period of stagflation, and second, a 20% chance of below-4% GDP growth.

For estate planning purposes with a 30-year outlook, expect equity returns to be in the 5-9% range.

Your thoughts?

