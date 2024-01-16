Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Dull Week With Some Clues - Weekly Blog # 819

Summary

  • The stock market from mid-December through this Friday was flat, except for an early bubble in January.
  • Market analysts suggest a flat price pattern might represent the smart money either accumulating or distributing meaningful positions. This suggests prices will either move up sharply or fall rapidly after a period of time.
  • As a contrarian measure, analysts watch the latest weekly summary survey published by the American Association of Individual Investors. In the latest survey, participants raised their 6-month bullish prediction to +48.6%, or double their bearish guess of +24.2%.

The stock market from mid-December through this Friday was flat, except for an early bubble in January. (I suspect the NASDAQ price surge resulted from the replacement of some holdings sold for tax purposes in the fourth quarter.) Market analysts

A. Michael Lipper is a CFA charterholder and the president of Lipper Advisory Services, Inc., a firm providing money management services for wealthy families, retirement plans and charitable organizations. A former president of the New York Society of Security Analysts, Mike Lipper created the Lipper Growth Fund Index, the first of today’s global array of Lipper Indexes, Averages and performance analyses for mutual funds. After selling his company to Reuters in 1998, Mike has focused his energies on managing the investments of his clients and his family. His first book, MONEY WISE: How to Create, Grow and Preserve Your Wealth (St. Martin's Press) was published in September, 2008. Mike’s unique perspectives on world markets and their implications have been posted weekly at Mike Lipper’s Blog since August, 2008.

