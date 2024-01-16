amgun

This piece will focus on three or so key indicators that have material use in understanding when the real economy is slowing down. Unlike many lagging measures, there is an element of forecasting power contained in them under certain parameters and they have been backtested against the S&P 500 index.

In Part 1 we focused on the Yield Curve and why a more detailed reading of the measure is required to understand how this measure can be used for forecasting.

In Part 2 I argued that we should be taking a contrarian approach to modern recession forecasting and ignore a great deal of the mainstream media, including the NBER dating committee, who tend to be very late to the party in declaring a recession.

Here what we are looking to achieve is to set out what measures should be monitored and analysed, to understand more clearly what the economy and in particular the bond market are saying about the state of the market. This is where the rubber really hits the road: we’re talking about systems that can tell us a little something about what future equity returns are likely to be.

Recession Analysis – Auto Demand

In Anatomy of the Bear: Lessons from Wall Street’s Four Great Bottoms, Napier does a fantastic job of taking a surgical approach to assessing the hallmarks of a bear market through a detailed review of over 70,000 articles and periodicals.

One of the critical signs that a bull market is coming to an end is that investor sentiment turns overtly bullish, while at the same time, the underlying health of the economy begins to falter.

There are two measures that are useful for understanding when the turn comes, and they are auto demand and heavy truck demand. Typically in a recession – prior to the formal onset of the recession – you see heavy truck demand drop off markedly for several months. Here’s two charts that show this:

1967-1994 Period

FRED Data and David Huston Chart

1994-2023 Period

FRED Data and David Huston Chart

In all of the major bear markets – the ones that really do damage to your portfolio – heavy truck sales peaked at over 0.5 or 500k/annum rate of sales. They then drew down substantially to the 0.3-0.2 region as demand for goods and services - and therefore trucks to move them - reduces.

Heavy Truck demand is a great indicator to watch right now in 2024. It has peaked above 0.5 in May 2023 and currently sits at 0.478 for November 2023. As you can see it normally draws down 0.1-0.15 or 100k-150k prior to the onset of recession. It is not currently a “sell” signal however there’s an amber warning sign as we look to see what direction it takes.

Total Vehicle Sales is also a useful measure, particularly for calling the timing of a bottom. Notice how auto sales is one of the first things to “turn upwards” at the bottom of a major sell off or bear market:

FRED Data

If you look closely at the 2022 dip, actually, total vehicle sales signalled that we were not in fact entering a recession as auto demand quickly bottomed and went up for the rest of the year.

Credit Spreads

The largest financial market in the world is the US Bond Market with a staggering $51.3 trillion in assets as of Q3 2022. The Chinese bond market is not far behind with $20.9 trillion in assets:

Visual Capitalist 2023

It would stand to reason, then, that following this imperative market and understanding what signals it is giving is important. There’s alpha to be had here. For instance: by following the high yield corporate debt indexes and seeing how they track against benchmark Corporate credit indexes, you can understand when institutions (who control the debt market) start to shun riskier debt. In other words, when the yield on high yield debt rises significantly, it means that high yield bonds are being sold (bond yields move inverse to bond prices).

This tends to correlate well with financial crises.

Let’s take a look at the ICE BofA High Yield Index, which represents the difference between the yield on standard corporate debt and the high yield index of the market:

Stock Charts David Huston

You can see that when the black line – the High Yield Index – breaks out above a certain level, an economic crisis then subsequently unfolds. This can be a very useful confirmation tool. Today with credit spreads at all-time lows it would be highly unusual to see a financial crisis given that bond markets are currently very stable and there’s no evidence of ‘flight to safety’, away from the riskier areas of the credit markets.

This indicator is still giving us the “all clear” and it is quite far off being problematic.

OFR Financial Stress Index

As an extension of the thinking in the previous section, which focused on credit spreads – the Office of Financial Research has a multi-factor model that is well worth watching. It’s one of the best indexes for quantifying “financial stress” in the system and we covered this in detail in a separate article. Here’s where it currently stands:

OFR Financial Stress Index

The OFR FSI index sits at -1.38. Any number below 0 is good and you can see that 2000-2003 and 2007-2009 bear markets, as well as the Euro debt crisis and the Covid Crash, were foreshadowed by an increase in financial stress.

No major issues here yet and smooth sailing as we sit on a “buy” signal.

Empowered with the Right Data

To summarise there is very little to be gained by following the mainstream media and letting financial pundits do the hard work for you. As we discussed in the previous article in Part 2, they have an extremely poor track record of prognosticating about the economy or the stock market and often – intentionally or otherwise – mislead the public on what the future holds.

That being said there are excellent and forward-looking indicators that you can follow and track, to have a sense of the health of the market. We covered auto demand and specifically the Heavy Truck Sales index and US Total Vehicle Sales.

In the credit markets the ICE BofA High Yield Index is a great indicator for understanding stress in the credit markets and it is currently very far off levels that we would have to worry about. I have also previously covered the Financial Stress Index here and it’s worth looking at this, because it pulls together dozens of credit spreads and interest rate measures into one Index (including the High Yield Index itself).

In the next series we will cover Net Liquidity and build on the work we’ve achieved here to create a comprehensive overview of a set of measures that do have forecasting power for the direction of the stock market.